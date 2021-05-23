Neena Gupta reacts to playing a mother to Kanwaljit Singh, who was her husband in TV show Saans: ‘That’s the fun of acting’

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta played Arjun Kapoor’s character Amreek’s 90-year-old grandmother in Netflix’s latest film Sardar Ka Grandson. While some of the actor’s fans were surprised to see Gupta playing a grandmother, one of them noticed how she played a mother to actor Kanwaljit Singh in the movie, whom she once romanced in the TV show Saans.

In Sardar Ka Grandson, Gupta plays Sardar, the head of a Punjabi family. She has only one wish before dying, to revisit her ancestral home in Lahore, Pakistan. Kanwaljit Singh plays her son, and Arjun Kapoor is the NRI grandson who takes it upon himself to fulfil his granny’s last wish.

Recently, Gupta was told about the fan’s observation regarding Kanwaljit Singh and herself. The fan had written, “Don’t tell me Kanwaljit Singh is Neena Gupta’s son in the movie? They were co-stars in the 90s. SMH.” Responding to it, Gupta told Bollywood Hungama, “Bhaiya yehi toh acting ka maza hai. Kal jo aapka lover tha woh aapka beta hai, yehi toh maza hai (See, that’s the fun of acting; someone who was your lover is now your son. It’s fun).”

Saans was a hit ’90s series. The story of Saans revolved around Priya (played by Neena Gupta), Gautam (played by Kanwaljit Singh) and Manisha (played by Kavita Kapoor). It was one of a kind TV show that tackled marital infidelity.

Neena, who was hesitant of playing a 90-year-old initially, agreed to do Sardar Ka Grandson after reading the script. She told indianxpress.com, “I thought I don’t want to do a 90-year-old now, before listening to the script. But, after I did that, there was not even a second thought. I instantly said a yes. It’s very rare at my age that you get a role like this. Plus, it was a very challenging role.”

But, Neena Gupta is clear that she won’t do any more grandmother roles unless the script is nice. “It’s not like now I’ll only do grandmother’s role. Nobody can force me to do that. If I don’t want to play a grandmother, I’ll say no. If there’s a good role, I’ll say yes. I’m doing variety of interesting roles,” the actor said.