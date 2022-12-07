Neena Gupta points out downside of not being typecast: ‘Koi role hi nahi milta’

Neena Gupta famously took to social media to remind filmmakers that she was still around and thanks to that statement, she landed Badhaai Ho which changed her trajectory in the film business. Neena was known for her many roles on television and films but she never got stereotyped into playing a certain kind of role and the actor feels that this harmed her career.

In a recent chat with Bollywood Bubble, the Uunchai actor shared that while people often crib about being typecast, there is a huge downside to not being typecast as well. She said, “Typecast na hone se bahut problem hai kyunki jab aap typecast hain toh kam se kam voh role toh aapko milega. Jab aap typecast nahi hain toh koi bhi nahi milta kyunki logo ko dhyan hi nahi aata ki aapko kya dein. I had to suffer this (There is a big problem when it comes to not being typecast because if you are typecast, at least you will be offered that role. Otherwise, you get nothing because people don’t remember you, they don’t know what to offer you).”

Neena Gupta said that after spending so many years in the industry, she has realised that one has to be direct when asking for work. “We have to be besharam (shameless). We are taught to be modest, but it is not a good policy. Aapko apna danka khud bajana padta hai (You have to blow your own trumpet). You have to say, I am good, take me,” she said.

In 2022, Neena Gupta has appeared in Goodbye and Uunchai. She was also a part of Masaba Masaba Season 2. The actor will soon be seen in Vadh alongside Sanjay Mishra.