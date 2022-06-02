Neena Gupta on being trolled for meeting Gulzar in shorts: ‘Unko batana chahungi…’

Actor Neena Gupta, who can currently be seen in the second season of the Amazon Prime Video series Panchayat, has responded to trolls who criticised her choice of wearing shorts when she met veteran lyricist and poet Gulzar last year. Neena had gone to Gulzar’s house to gift him a copy of her autobiography, titled Sach Kahun Toh.

She had shared a video of their interaction on her Instagram account. She could be seen in a blue co-ord set with thigh-length shorts. Soon after she posted the video, trolls began commenting about her clothing.

Neena has come down hard against the trolling and abuse that she faced after sharing the video. She told Koimoi, “Aur main kuch baat un bewakoof ke bacche jo mujhe likhte hai ki shorts pehenkar Gulzar Sahab se milne gayi, unko batana chahungi ki meri Gulzar sahab se mulakaat aur dosti tabhi hui jab vo roz subha mujhe tennis khelne ke liye pick up karte the gharse. To hum dono shorts me hi milte the roz ek dusre ko. (I would like to educate some trolls who were targeting me for wearing shorts while meeting Gulzar Sahab. We became friends when he used to pick me up every morning to play tennis. So we were always in shorts when we met each other everyday.).”

Neena Gupta is known for her forthrightness and candour and she clearly does not suffer fools.