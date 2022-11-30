Neena Gupta on the relevance of marriage in current times: ‘Confused, but there is no alternate institution’

Earlier this year, during the promotions of Masaba Masaba 2, designer-turned-actor Masaba Gupta, in a chat with indianexpress.com had confessed about her mother trying to play matchmaker at one point in her life. She revealed how mother Neena Gupta had tried all means, even getting her admitted to a business school, where she could find a good match. The harrowed mother also tried to set her up with a prospective boy she thought was suitable for her. “Mom was in full Sima Taparia mode,” she had shared.

During the promotional interviews of Vadh, Neena Gupta’s next film, we got the concerned mother to open up about the phase in her life. Laughing at Masaba’s statement, the actor said she was being just a ‘normal mother’.

“I was being just a mom, like any other normal mother. So, when you go to meet your friends, they often open up your child’s photo albums or ask them to recite a poem or some antics. They don’t realise that the guests are not interested. When Masaba was a child, I decided to never do anything like this. But the fact remains, I did it all. I would show her off in front of everyone. That’s how mothers are, and to get her married was just one of my maternal instincts,” Neena Gupta told indianexpress.com.

Masaba Gupta married businessman Madhu Mantena in 2015. However, they parted ways after four years. The celebrity designer is now dating actor Satyadeep Mishra. When asked about her opinion on marriages right now, the senior actor paused to think, before replying, “It’s a very difficult question.”

Elaborating on the same, Neena Gupta said that she has no concrete answer to it. “Everybody around says it’s rubbish in today’s time but I feel it’s still important. Also, I don’t think there is an alternate institution. Today, young girls are financially independent and thus won’t take anything from a man. This is why divorces are happening. Earlier they had no option but to silently suffer. But I also believe marriage is such a good institution in many ways. So I am really confused.”

Neena Gupta had a number of releases this year, including films Goodbye and Uunchai and web shows Panchayat 2 and Masaba Masaba 2. She is now geared up for Vadh, where he joins forces with Sanjay Mishra. The film will portray the couple’s angst as they find themselves in a tragic situation, leaving them to come under the suspect of a heinous crime.

Without giving much detail, the actor shared that audiences will be hooked to know what happens next in the storyline. On asked if she feels a little pressurised knowing audiences have raised their expectations from her, she smiled to say, “Not at all. And it has happened because now I only do work that my heart says yes to, or I am excited about. I feel if I am happy about certain projects, the audiences will also like it.”

Written and directed by Rajeev Barnwal and Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vadh is set to hit the cinema halls on December 9.