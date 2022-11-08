Neena Gupta on relationship with Viv Richards: ‘I did not plan to fall in love with a person with whom I cannot live’

Veteran actor Neena Gupta has always been vocal about her personal choices in life. From talking about having her daughter Masaba Gupta out of the wedlock to asking for work on social media because she was losing respect as a housewife, the actor has made some of the most candid confessions during her interviews. Though she has made some bold choices in life, the Badhaai Ho actor admits that she never planned to be this bold and courageous in life. But, she took everything as ‘God’s master plan’ for her.

While promoting her upcoming film Uunchai, Neena spoke to Navbharat Times about her choices in life and having no regrets about the decisions she made. Neena got pregnant with Masaba while she was in a relationship with the former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, who was already married to someone else. When she decided to give birth to Masaba, some people pointed fingers at her, but some also applauded her brave decision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

She said, “I never plan to do brave things in life. I just do things which God has planned for me. I did not plan to fall in love with a person with whom I cannot live and have a child with him as well.” Despite all the criticism she faced for being a single mother, Neena ignored it and stood by her decision bravely.

“I never asked for emotional or financial help. I suffered, endured and enjoyed all the situations of my life. I never planned to show some act of bravery. I simply accepted and went ahead with whatever God gave me,” the actor shared.

Neena Gupta was last seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the movie Goodbye. She will once again be sharing the screen with him in Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming release Uunchai. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra and Danny Denzongpa. It will release on November 11.