Can romance Ranbir Kapoor: Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta gets candid about Bollywood, love and her relationship with her daughter Masaba Gupta (Photo: Instagram/neenagupta). Neena Gupta gets candid about Bollywood, love and her relationship with her daughter Masaba Gupta (Photo: Instagram/neenagupta).

Actor Neena Gupta has been in the Hindi entertainment industry for decades now. However, her second and more successful innings in Bollywood began after she moved the audience with her performance in the family entertainer Badhaai Ho.

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the versatile artiste spoke on various topics, including her journey in showbiz, years of struggle as well as her relationship with her daughter and designer Masaba Gupta.

Here are the ten things Neena Gupta revealed:

Parents didn’t want me to join the entertainment industry

“Over the years, I have lost hope many times in my time in Bombay. I had moved here with my boyfriend at the time. My parents were against me joining films,” Neena said.

‘I am not brave or strong’

“What I am, nobody knows. I had a certain image because I had a daughter out of wedlock. I lost a lot of work because of this ‘negative image’. I am not brave or strong. I don’t know how to swim or drive. My only strength is moving on,” the actor stated.

‘Was never a single mother’

“I started working early to feed my daughter and myself. But I was never a single mother. My dad came and looked after me and my daughter. My dad was my man,” Neena Gupta said while explaining that she didn’t have to do everything on her own.

‘Wish I had a normal life’

“Sometimes, I wish I had a normal life. I had no time to go to the parlour or see a movie. Had no time to do womanly things,” Neena revealed.

Friends wanted to marry me

Talking about her single mother status, Neena Gupta confessed that a few of her friends had suggested that she should ‘settle down’ with them. “My friends at the time told me that they will marry me to give a name to my daughter. I said I can look after my daughter.”

On Masaba’s relationship with Sir Vivian Richards

“I have been very honest with Masaba from the beginning. I have never poisoned her against her father,” the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor told Pinkvilla.

‘Need a men lib movement’

During the interview, Neena also spoke about marriages and women’s liberation. “People are getting divorced so quickly. Because women are earning they are not taking any s**t from the man. And this happens because men are not liberated enough. So I think we need a men lib movement. Women are already liberated,” said Neena at one point.

On live-in relationships

“I think it’s better to opt for a live-in instead of a marriage. So much money and energy is exhausted in weddings. Then people end up getting divorced,” the actor said.

On working with SRK and Hrithik Roshan

“Why can’t I be opposite Shah Rukh Khan or Hrithik Roshan? I’m not saying Ranbir Kapoor. I am not that stupid. But they work with actresses who are like 20-25 years younger than them as heroines. So by that logic, I can romance Ranbir also,” Neena Gupta told Pinkvilla.

On love

“The only pure love that exists, and that I have understood, is present in the parent-child relationship. The rest is just lust and sex, our hormones driving us,” the actor concluded.

Neena Gupta was last seen in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

