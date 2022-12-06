Neena Gupta on how Shraddha Walkar killer was inspired by cinema: ‘We show good things too, why don’t people learn those?’

Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra are all set to headline Vadh, a crime-thriller with a dash of emotional drama. The actors will play a couple, who humbly survive life when they’ll suddenly find themselves amid a murder case. Calling it ‘entertainment, entertainment and entertainment’, Neena Gupta shared that the film will keep audiences hooked as they will keep on wondering what will happen next.

Further talking about the film and its characters, Sanjay Mishra said that he and Neena play a couple, who will remind audiences of their own parents. He also shared that his character is named Shambunath Mishra, same as his own father. “They have a beautiful relationship where they not only balance but also complete each other. They are living for and are dependent on each other. It’s a beautiful relationship, and I think most couples have the same equation in every class. And then something happens with them that leads to anguish and emotional time,” he told indianexpress.com.

Recently there have been instances when cinema has been criticised for glorifying violence. However, Neena Gupta dismissed the claims saying that like any art, films too reflect what’s happening in society. She said, “Be it films, shows or even painting, it all showcases what’s happening around us. Why do you think saas-bahu shows worked so well? Women across felt happy that there were others who are going through the same problems in their families. They found that connect. If violence is being projected, it’s because violence is happening around. Now that conversations are happening around same-sex relationships, people are telling those stories on screen too. Also, our film is not promoting it in any way. There is a reason behind their every action.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

Recently, during the heinous murder case of Shraddha Walkar, the alleged culprit Aaftab Poonawala had mentioned how he was inspired by movies and web shows, especially Dexter, to carry on his plan. As we discussed the same, Neena Gupta shot back saying that it all depends on individuals what they get inspired by. “Acchi cheezein bhi toh dikhate hai, unse inspire nahi hote. Maa baap ke pair dabana toh nahi sikhte (Why don’t they learn moralistic values from films, we also show that). I think they have an issue up here (gestures towards the head), and need the doctor. It’s a very lame thing to say that they got inspired by watching something on the screen,” the Uunchai actor said.

Echoing her thoughts, Sanjay Mishra mentioned that the violence in their film Vadh comes from an emotional point. He added that the tagline of their film ‘When the path for survival is a punishment’ holds true in life too sometimes. Giving an example, he shared, “You may be living a happy life but sometimes you might get drawn to something where there is no other way out. Imagine being a vegetarian and traveling to a foreign country where there’s no veg food available. You will have to take the step and eat non-veg food in order to survive, even when you are drowned with guilt. Once you watch the film, you will realise there is no means to glorify it. We haven’t even forced it, there is a big reason for the same.”

Vadh will hit cinema halls on December 9.