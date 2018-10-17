Neena Gupta: Always wanted to play a housewife but my idiotic strong image did not let that happen

Neena Gupta will be seen next in Badhaai Ho.

In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, Neena Gupta spoke about her upcoming film Badhaai Ho and how her social media message asking for work helped her grab opportunities.

Q. How did you approach your character?

Frankly, I did not do anything. The script was so strong. I said and reacted to everything as it came. I did not think of anyone who had donned such a role before or is like that. No method acting. I just meant what I said on screen.

Q. Was there a thought to break a stereotype with your character in the film?

No one has shown anything such as this (an elder woman getting pregnant) in Hindi films. However, the film has more to offer than just the pregnancy aspect. The film is beautiful, comical and even makes you cry. I have always wanted to play this middle-class housewife. However, because of this idiotic image of a strong woman, I never got these kind roles. So, this is my first time. A substantial role. So, everything just fitted well. I am very lucky to have this part. I did my best for the character.

Q. Did you discuss this script with your daughter?

Yes, I always discuss my scripts with her. She gives me the right point of view. She is happy with what I am doing. I do not get the chance to be choosy about what is coming my way but still, I have said no to some scripts because my heart would not agree to it or I did not feel excited about them.

Q. Social media is a space full of negativity these days. For you, it worked wonders. Tell me about the kind of work coming your way. Has your one message changed things for you?

I am very happy about it. Some nice work I have done has not been released yet. Getting more offers in short films. I have done a film too. So, my social media message has done wonders.

Badhaai Ho, also starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra and Gajraj Singh, releases on October 18.

