Neena Gupta, Mohit Raina, Lara Dutta, Kanwaljit Singh join forces for Ishq E Nadaan

Actor Mohit Raina on Monday revealed that he has wrapped up the shoot of his next project titled Ishq E Nadaan. Directed by Avishek Ghosh, the film also stars Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, Kanwaljit Singh, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mrinal Dutt and Suhail Nayyar.

Mohit took to Instagram and announced the news with Hindi poetry in the caption. It read, “शिकायत नहीं हैं तुझसे, बस कलम मैं उम्मीद भर ली है…. वो दहलीज़ तुझे मुबारक. मैंने इंतेज़ार से दोस्ती करली है ! बहूत जल्द आपके लिए. ‘इश्क़ ए नादान’.” He also posted a monitor shot of presumably the last shot he filmed for Ishq E Nadaan.

Neena Gupta also posted a video of the cast and crew cutting cake as they wrapped up the shooting.

Ishq E Nadaan marks Avishek Ghosh’s directorial debut. As per the synopsis, “The heart-warming romantic drama, set in a crowded metropolis, traces the journeys of its protagonists through companionship and unconditional love.”

Avishek Ghosh’s own banner AVMA Media is producing the movie. Avishek said in a statement, “Direction is a natural progression and it’s been a fun-ride filming Ishq-E-Nadaan written by Sudeep Nigam in a start-to-finish schedule across Mumbai. I am fortunate to have worked with some of the finest talents in my first film and my cinematographer Gairik Sarkar has captured the City of Dreams in its many moods and colours brilliantly. I can hardly wait to showcase our take on urban relationships on screen.”

The film reunites veteran actors Neena Gupta and Kanwaljit Singh, who gave fans an iconic television couple in 90s romantic drama Saans. They later appeared in Sardar Ka Grandson (2021) as mother and son.

Reacting to a fan who commented on Neena playing Kanwaljit’s mother in Sardar Ka Grandson, the Panchayat 2 actor told Bollywood Hungama,, “Bhaiya yehi toh acting ka maza hai. Kal jo aapka lover tha woh aapka beta hai, yehi toh maza hai (See, that’s the fun of acting; someone who was your lover is now your son. It’s fun).”