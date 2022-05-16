scorecardresearch
Monday, May 16, 2022
Exclusive | Neena Gupta’s autobiography Sach Kahun Toh to be adapted into a film

Neena Gupta is currently busy promoting Panchayat Season 2, which will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 20.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi |
May 16, 2022 4:44:54 pm
Neena GuptaNeena Gupta will be seen next in Panchayat Season 2. (Photo: Netflix/Instagram)

Neena Gupta’s autobiography Sach Kahun Toh gave a deep insight into the roller coaster life of the actor, who is enjoying the second innings of her career. Now, we have got exclusive information that Sach Kahun Toh is all set to be adapted into a film. In a recent interaction with indianexpress.com, Neena revealed that she is in talks with makers who are inspired by the autobiography and have shown interest in giving it the screen treatment.

“Right before this interview, I was in talks with someone who has shown an interest in it,” Neena said when we asked the actor if she has plans to turn her memoir into a film soon. We also quizzed Neena if she has an actor in mind to play her on screen. “Mere kehne se kya hota hai (My opinion doesn’t matter). The producer will decide who is fit for it,” Neena replied.

Now, it will be interesting to see which part of Neena’s autobiography the makers will pick for the biopic.

Sach Kahun Toh, which came out last year, chronicles Neena Gupta’s journey from the time she took admission in the National School of Drama (NSD) to moving to Mumbai in the 80s and raising her daughter Masaba Gupta as a single mother. The book touches upon several chapters of her life – from her first marriage that lasted a year to how her daughter Masaba saved her life during a fire on the sets of Sanjay Khan’s serial The Sword of Tipu Sultan.

Last year, Neena Gupta spoke about how she took 20 years to complete the memoir as she was unsure if people will be interested in reading about her life. However, she took a leap of faith. And once she was done with it, she felt “a big relief”.

“If one person doesn’t do the same mistake which I did…after reading my book…it’s worth it,” she said in a statement.

On the work front, Neena Gupta is looking forward to the release of Panchayat Season 2. The Amazon Prime Video series, also starring Raghubir Yadav and Jitendra Kumar, will start streaming from May 20.

