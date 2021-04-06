Neena Gupta on playing Amitabh Bachchan’s wife in Goodbye: It’s a dream come true

Veteran actor Neena Gupta has come on board Vikas Bahl’s upcoming directorial Goodbye and will be seen playing Amitabh Bachchan’s wife in the drama. Goodbye, touted as a slice-of-life film centered around a funeral, also stars Telugu star Rashmika Mandanna.

The film will mark the first time that Gupta and Bachchan will share screen space. Sharing her reason to do Goodbye, Neena Gupta said she was was instantly impressed with the script that Vikas narrated her. The actor also mentioned that she was excited about working alongside Bachchan.

“When Vikas narrated the film to me, I was so happy. It is a wonderful script and one doesn’t think about anything else, when the script is this exciting. Even the role is beautifully written and I am very excited to be sharing the screen space with Mr Bachchan. It is a dream come true for me and I am quite ecstatic about it,” Gupta said in a statement.

Bachchan’s fondness for Gupta’s craft was made public in 2018 when he had sent her a hand-written note to praise her performance in Badhaai Ho. Goodbye, a Good Co production, is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment.

The film’s mahurat shot took place in Mumbai on April 1. While Rashmika Mandanna started shooting for the film the same day, Bachchan joined the shoot on April 4. Goodbye marks the reunion of Vikas Bahl and Ekta Kapoor, who have previously collaborated on films like Lootera and Udta Punjab.