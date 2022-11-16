Neena Gupta is glad that she can say no to roles now: ‘Earlier, I needed money to run my home’

Actor Neena Gupta has been part of some well received projects this year on OTT as well as theatres. The actor, who was recently seen in director Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, says that there was a time when she couldn’t say no to the roles even if she wanted to. However, that has changed now.

This year, Neena was part of films such as Uunchai and Goodbye and part of digital releases such as Masaba Masaba 2 and Panchayat 2. While in 2017, she had to ask for work on Twitter, things have changed for her now and she has much gratitude for it.

In an interview with News 18, when told that she has become the poster face for elderly actors, Neena said, “I am not a trendsetter. Mujhe jo accha lagta hai main karti hoon. There was a time in my career where I didn’t have a choice in choosing the roles that came to me as I needed the money to run my house. Today if something doesn’t excite me, I simply don’t do it. One of the biggest changes that has happened is the fact that I am in a position to say no.”

The actor is thoroughly enjoying this phase of her career and calls 2022 a very satisfying year for herself as an artist.

“I am enjoying this phase of my career. I have done some interesting work this year and thankfully the audience have loved it. 2022 has been a very satisfying year. I still can’t believe that I have such good parts to play at this age. I am glad that I was able to showcase my talent and receive love for it. It’s great to stay connected with the audience and reconnect with them and remind them of the fact that I’m here to act and earn my bread and butter by entertaining them,” she said.