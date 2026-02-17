Neena Gupta says Indian men still want a ‘virgin wife’, recalls niece wasn’t allowed to keep family photo in her room: ‘Things haven’t changed’

Veteran actor Neena Gupta has often spoken about how women continue to face patriarchy and prejudice within their homes, despite many claiming that things are starting to change. In a recent interaction, the Panchayat star cited examples from her own family to highlight how, even today, women are often not allowed to follow their simplest wishes after marriage due to pressure from in-laws.

Speaking to Shubhankar Mishra, Neena talked about how finding a ‘vrigin bride’ is still a huge factor to men in Indian society. “They want a virgin wife,” she said. When asked if virginity is still a big deal even today, Neena responded, “What has changed now? Are you talking about India? Who says that people are open? A lot of things have not changed in our country. Women still touch their father-in-law’s feet after putting pallu over their heads. You and I are minorities, we are not the real India. People like us who dress well and talk nicely are not India.”