Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao receive COVID-19 vaccine, fans say ‘Badhaai Ho’

Actors Neena Gupta and Gajaraj Rao, who starred opposite each other in the Hindi film Badhai Ho, on Wednesday received a dose of coronavirus vaccine and shared their experiences on social media.

Neena Gupta, 61, posted a video of herself getting vaccinated on Instagram. “Lag gaya ji teeka (I got vaccinated),” the Masaba Masaba star wrote, captioning the video. Neena can be seen getting scared as the nurse injects the vaccine into her arm. The fear, however, changes to relief once she gets the vaccine.



Gajraj Rao penned a long note detailing the anxiety he suffered before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The actor also joked that the one thing that compelled him to take the vaccine was his diabetic condition.

“In the three hours queuing up for my dose, I was still contemplating whether I should take it or not. Much overthinking later, when the syringe finally went in, it painlessly relieved me of my anxiety in a matter of seconds. Getting the vaccine today was possible all thanks to a rigid and adamant lifelong companion of mine – diabetes.

“I would like to thank all our medical professionals and the staff at @drlhhiranandanihospital not just for their service, but also for calmly facing these stressful times and dealing with irrational fears of people like us. Special thanks to Dr. Sujit Chatterjee, CEO of L H Hiranandani Hospital, for personally taking care of the senior citizens being vaccinated and going the extra mile to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for the elderly,” he wrote.

Gajraj Rao posted about receiving the vaccine just hours after Neena Gupta’s video. The fans of the pair cheekily referred to their film’s title to congratulate them.

Earlier today, Mohanlal also shared his experience of getting the vaccine.