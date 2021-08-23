Neena Gupta flaunts new haircut, dances to ‘Coca Cola’ before starting Masaba Masaba 2. Watch

Actor Neena Gupta will be seen with a new look in the next season of Masaba Masaba, which features her fashion designer daughter. On Monday, Neena shared a photo of her new hairdo on her Instagram handle.

Neena thanked her hair stylist Kanta Motwani in the caption. In the video, she announced that it was for Masaba Masaba Season 2. The veteran actor is set to join the shooting of the show soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

Masaba Masaba is a semi-fictionalised show, revolving around the life of Masaba Gupta. It stars the designer along with Neena Gupta playing herself. The first season debuted in August 2020. On Sunday, Neena Gupta shared a video, where she is seen dancing with a belly dancer to the song “Coca Cola” from Luka Chuppi. In her caption, she wrote, “Aur ab roop parivartan.” The video was taken presumably after she wrapped up Shiv Shastri Balboa.

In the meantime, Neena Gupta also wrapped up the shooting of Shiv Shastri Balboa in the US with Anupam Kher over the weekend. The film stars Jugal Hansraj and Sharib Hashmi.

Neena Gupta starrer Dial 100 released on ZEE5 recently. The thriller movie also features Manoj Bajpayee and Sakshi Tanwar. Neena was also the narrator of MX Player historical web series Chhatrasal, starring Ashutosh Rana and Jitin Gulati.

She played the grandmother of Arjun Kapoor in Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson which premiered in May this year.