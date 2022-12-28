scorecardresearch
Neena Gupta recalls when a director gave her ‘maa-behen ki gaali’ in front of everyone on set: ‘I just started crying’

Neena Gupta recalled an incident where a director abused her in front of everyone and she was left in tears.

neena guptaNeena Gupta spoke about the time when a director abused her in front of everyone. (Photo: Neena Gupta/Instagram)

Veteran actor Neena Gupta has been working in the film industry since the 1980s but it was only a few years ago that she finally started getting her due in the movies. In a recent chat, Neena recalled that the work culture in the 1980s was quite harsh and it would often translate into a toxic atmosphere on the set.

In a chat with Bollywood Bubble, Neena was recently asked if she could recall a weird anecdote from her time in the industry in those days and she spoke about the time when she broke down after a director abused her in front of everyone. “I was doing a film and I had a very small role in it. I just had 2-3 dialogues in a scene. I was in a larger group. On the day of the shoot, those dialogues were also cut. I had no role left,” she recalled.

The actor continued, “I went up to the director and said ‘I just had two lines and you’ve cut those as well.’ He gave me maa-behen ki gaali in front of everybody. Vinod Khanna was there, Juhi (Chawla), everybody and I just started crying because he abused me in front of everyone.”

Neena Gupta then laughed off the incident and said that this kind of work culture is not practiced today, but soon corrected herself. “I don’t think this happens today, or maybe it happens but I am not in the same position. No one would give me maa-behen ki gaalis today,” she said.

This year, Neena was seen in Masaba Masaba Season 2, Goodbye, Uunchai and Vadh.

