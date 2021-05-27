Neena Gupta didn’t have money for C-section when pregnant with Masaba: ‘Had only Rs 2000 in my bank account’

Celebrity fashion designer Masaba Gupta on Wednesday took to her social media platforms to give a peek into her mother Neena Gupta’s upcoming memoirs, Sach Kahun Toh. Sharing an emotional excerpt from the book, the fashion designer wrote, “When I was born, my mum had Rs 2000/- in her bank account. A timely tax reimbursement would bump that number up to Rs 12,000/- and ofcourse I was a C-section baby.”

Writing about her gratitude for her mother, Masaba wrote, “As I read mom’s biography I learn so many things & the hardships she has had to endure. I work very hard every single day of my life & never ever let anyone not give me what I deserve only to make sure I can pay her back for bringing me into this world…..with interest!”

The excerpts shared by Masaba reveal how Neena, when she was pregnant with Masaba, didn’t have enough money to comfortably deliver her child. The excerpts read, “As my due date approached, I started to worry because I had very little money in my account. I could afford a natural birth because it would cost only Rs 2000. But I knew if I had to have a C-section, I would be in trouble because the surgery cost almost Rs 10,000. Luckily, a tax reimbursement of Rs 9000 came through a few days before my delivery and I finally ended up with Rs 12,000 in my bank account.”

“Good thing this money came through, because my doctor informed me that I would need a C-section. My father, who had come down at the time to help me through the birth, was livid. He said this was a ploy to just charge us more money,” Neena writes.

Neena’s autobiography is scheduled to release on June 14. The mother-daughter duo were last seen together in Netflix’s Masaba Masaba, directed by Sonam Nair, the two are all set to appear in the show’s second season soon.