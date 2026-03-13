‘There is no Badhaai Ho’: Neena Gupta claps back at pregnancy rumours, saying she is enjoying the speculation as it shows progress as a nation

Neena Gupta’s personal life has long captured public attention, and more so, recently, as social media was abuzz with rumours suggesting that she was pregnant at the age of 66. The speculation arose after she attended the wedding reception of actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Hyderabad last week. Neena, however, responded to the chatter with her trademark humour.

‘There is no Badhaai Ho’

During a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Neena Gupta dismissed the rumours in a witty manner, saying, “This is all I need, a real-life Badhaai Ho.” She was referring to her blockbuster 2018 film Badhaai Do, where she played a middle-aged mother who gets pregnant, much to the disappointment of their sons. She further clarified, “There is no Badhaai Ho. I am not pregnant. The truth is that the saree material was thick, which made me look bulky at the event. But I must say, I love all this speculation about my pregnancy at my age. It shows we are evolving as a nation.”