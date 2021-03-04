Neena Gupta, husband Vivek celebrate 20 years of togetherness: When actor revealed how they met in a flight

Neena Gupta shared on Instagram that it's been 20 years since she first met Vivek Mehra. (Photo: Neena Gupta/Instagram)

Neena Gupta on Thursday morning took to Instagram to share a picture of her with husband, Vivek Mehra. The two who got married in 2008 are celebrating 20 years of being together on Thursday.

Neena married Vivek in 2008. She had opened up about her marriage when she was promoting Netflix series Masaba Masaba last year. The biographical drama is based on the life of Masaba Gupta which also features Neena. The actor had shared how she had kept Masaba informed about her relationship with Vivek. The two were dating for 8-10 years before they finally tied the knot. During this time, Vivek would visit Neena in Mumbai and she would travel to Delhi regularly to meet him. Neena had also shared that when the two made their relationship official, Masaba was 19 years old.

Neena had opened up about how she met Vivek on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, No Filter Neha, she had said that the two met on plane when they were returning to India from London. While Vivek was based in Delhi, he was coming down to Mumbai for work, and the two caught up and “destiny brought us together”.

On the work front, Neena will be seen in Netflix’s Masaba Masaba 2 this year. The streaming giant, on Wednesday, announced 41 new titles for the coming year. One of its biggest successes last year — Masaba Masaba, is also set to come back with its second season. Directed by Sonam Nair, the series is bankrolled by Ashvini Yardi.

The 61-year-old actor was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan and Amazon Prime Video’s Panchayat. She is all set to feature in Ranveer Singh’s 83 and Arjun Kapoor’s Sardar Ka Grandson.