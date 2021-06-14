Neena Gupta reveals daughter Masaba saved her life during traumatic The Sword Ki Tipu Sultan fire

Neena Gupta said Masaba Gupta saved her life during The Sword of Tipu Sultan blast. She narrated the incident in her memoir Sach Kahun Toh. (Photo: Neena Gupta/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan launched Neena Gupta’s memoir Sach Kahun Toh on Monday. In a candid conversation, Neena recalled the most traumatic experience of her life. She opened up about the blast on the sets of Sanjay Khan’s serial The Sword of Tipu Sultan and how daughter Masaba Gupta saved her life.

“It was a traumatic experience. They (the makers) were doing my wedding scene. Masaba was one-and-a-half years old. That day, Masaba had a little fever. So, I didn’t take her along on the sets. But later, in the afternoon, I sent back my car and I got her to the shoot. At that time, I was feeding her in between the shoot. I sneaked out of the studio. I reached my room. I picked up Masaba and I heard a blast. When I came out, I saw a lightman coming towards me. He was on fire. I was looking at him. He called me to help. I remember I said, ‘how can I help when I have a child with me.’ They took me to the main building where we had the office. We were sent home. It was too traumatic. Even now, when I think about it, I wonder how I got saved,” Neena said in a conversation with Kareena.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

Kareena also mentioned how Neena wrote in the book that Masaba saved her life.

When quizzed what motivated Neena to pen her story, the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor said, “I have been writing it for the past 20 years. I would start and be like – what is there to write about my life? why would people like to read about my life?” She added that during the lockdown, she revisited her journey. “Everything is out of my system now,” the actor said, adding, “Things I have been hiding inside me for years is out now. I feel even if one person doesn’t commit mistakes I did after reading my book, it is worth it.”

Neena also praised Kareena. “When Masaba asked me who do you want to launch the book, I told her that I want Kareena to do it. Even though you are much younger, you inspire me. I and Masaba used to talk about how I had seen you working throughout your first pregnancy. You worked after that. I said I admire this girl. I am telling you this from my heart,” Gupta expressed.

On a concluding note, Neena also expressed her gratitude for the work she has been doing. “I am happy about this time. Sometimes I feel I wish I was younger now but at least I have it (appreciation and work) now. I have some very good work lined up. I am grateful to God that I got a chance even now. I am enjoying it.”

Kareena revealed that Neena Gupta’s Sach Kahun Toh also reveals about her relationships and her ex-husband Vivian Richards.

On the work front, Neena was last seen in Arjun Kapoor-starrer Sardar Ka Grandson, which is currently streaming on Netflix.