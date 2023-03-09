Neena Gupta bids farewell to Satish Kaushik in emotional video, recalls their friendship: ‘Bohot purana saath humara’

Actor Neena Gupta shared an emotional tribute for her close friend, actor Satish Kaushik who passed away the age of 66. She took to Instagram and posted a video, where she talked about their friendship, which dates all the way to their college days. Calling it ‘scary and sad’, she extended support to Kaushik’s wife Shashi and daughter Vanshika.

In the video, Neena said, “Friends aaj subha subha mai bohot buri khabar kai sath mai uthi. Iss dunia mai mujhe ek hi aadmi tha jo mujhe Nancy keh kai bulata tha aur mai usko Kaushikan. Bohot puarana sath humara… Delhi mai… college days sai sath… chahe mile naa mile. Nahi raha vo aab… it’s very scary and very sad. Uski chotti bacchi Vanshika aur uski wife Shashi unke liye bohot mushkil samein hai… kuch bhi unko chahiye mai unke sath huin. Bhagwaan unko himmat de especially Vanshika (I woke up with a very sad news. There’s only one person in the whole world who called me Nancy, and I used to call him Kaushikan. Our friendship goes back to our college days, and we’ve shared a long association, whether we met often of no.t He’s no more now. It’s very scary and sad. His daughter Vanshika and his wife Shashi – it’s a very difficult time for them, and I’m always there for them if they ever need me. May God give them the strength to deal with this loss, especially, Vanshika).”

Neena Gupta captioned the video, “Goodbye, Kaushikan.”

In her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh, Neena Gupta had recalled how Satish Kaushik offered to marry her when she was pregnant with Masaba. He had told her, “Don’t worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it’s mine and we’ll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing.” In an interview shortly afterwards, Kaushik later spoke about the situation, and said that he and Neena had been friends since 1975, and that only a few people knew about her pregnancy. He said that he offered to help because he didn’t want her to be alone.

Satish Kaushik was last seen celebrating Holi at Javed Akhtar’s home. His last film would be Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, where he played the role of Jagjivan Ram Babu.