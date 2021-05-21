Neena Gupta announces autobiography Sach Kahun Toh with a new video

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta is all set to launch her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh. In a video shared on her social media handles, the Sardar Ka Grandson actor shared that she wrote the book in 2020 during the lockdown, and it is available for pre-order now.

“I thought in these very difficult and gloomy times, when we are stuck at home, when we are sad, when we are anxious, maybe my book will help you tide some of the tough days,” Neena said in the video.

The veteran actor was recently seen playing a 90-year-old grandmother in the Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh, Rakul Preet Singh among others. She will soon be seen in the second season of the semi-autobiographical show Masaba Masaba. The actor plays the role of her fictionalised self alongside daughter Masaba Gupta.

Neena recently told indianexpress.com, “I thought I don’t want to do a 90-year-old now, before listening to the script. But, after I did that, there was not even a second thought. I instantly said a yes. It’s very rare at my age that you get a role like this. Plus, it was a very challenging role. I’m still very nervous whether I overdid it, if I lost the posture or got the wrong voice tone, all those concerns of an actor. They always find fault in their performance. After initial 3-4 days, I got comfortable with my prosthetics. Main thing is script and dialogues are very nice.”

Neena’s autobiography Sach Kahun Toh will release on June 14.