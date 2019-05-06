Neena Gupta to star in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta is all to play Akshay Kumar’s mother in Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi.

Neena is quite excited about her role in Sooryavanshi. She told indianexpress.com, “I am playing Akshay’s mother in the film and I am quite excited as it is not a typical role. The role is small but interesting and exciting.”

She added, “I am happy that I am starring in a commercial film, and yet not playing a stereotypical mother. Badhaai Ho gave me the hit that I needed, and now people are offering me roles. The audience is watching the work that I do. So I am happy.”

According to various reports, Sooryavanshi’s shooting starts today in Mumbai.