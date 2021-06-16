Neena Gupta’s 5 big reveals: Satish Kaushik’s offer of marriage to first wedding that lasted a year

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta has released her autobiography ‘Sach Kahun Toh‘, which chronicles her journey from the time she took admission in the National School of Drama (NSD) to moving to Mumbai in the 80s and raising her daughter Masaba Gupta as a single mother. At the launch of her book, she opened up about the parts of her life that many weren’t aware of.

Neena Gupta’s first marriage lasted for a year

In the autobiography, the Badhaai Ho actor revealed that she was married briefly at a very young age. When she was pursuing her masters in Sanskrit, she met an IIT student Amlan Kusum Ghose. After clandestine meetings at his campus and near her house, their relationship was discovered as Neena’s friend told her parents about it. Yet, this did not deter the couple and in order to visit Srinagar, they got married.

However, their marital bliss didn’t last long. Neena wrote, “During the short time, Amlan and I were married, we never quarrelled much. Not about our daily lives, the way our house was run or about my studies and career. We were both very, very young when we dove into marriage, but to this day, I don’t have a harsh thing to say about him.” The couple split a year after marriage.

Satish Kaushik offered to marry Neena Gupta

In the 1980s, Neena Gupta was in a relationship with former cricketer Sir Viv Richards. When she became pregnant, her close friend Satish Kaushik offered to marry her and asked her to tell people that it is his child. He told her, “Don’t worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it’s mine and we’ll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing.”

When her marriage was called off at the last minute

Neena Gupta was about to get married to a man she loved, but he ended their relationship abruptly just before the wedding. “I had gone to get my clothes made in Delhi when he called up and said, ‘I don’t want to marry you.’ To date, I don’t know why but what can I do? I moved on. I would have loved to get married to him. I had a lot of respect for his father and mother; I was living in their house. He’s going to read, he’s alive, he’s happily married. He has children,” the actor shared.

Neena Gupta always wanted to have a normal family

Neena Gupta admitted that she was envious of people who had a ‘normal’ family. At the book launch she said, “I wanted to have a normal husband, children, my in-laws. When I see other people, I do feel a little envious. I did not blame, I did not become an alcoholic because what I wanted I did not get.” Also, the actor shared she wouldn’t have written the book if her parents were alive. “Nobody knew about my dad and mom. I would not have written this if they were alive. My mother has struggled a lot to hide this,” she added.

How Masaba Gupta saved Neena Gupta’s life

In a live Instagram session with Kareena Kapoor Khan, who launched Sach Kahun Toh, Neena Gupta shared her traumatic experience on the sets of Sanjay Khan’s serial The Sword of Tipu Sultan.

She shared, “It was a traumatic experience. They (the makers) were doing my wedding scene. Masaba was one-and-a-half years old. That day, Masaba had a little fever. So, I didn’t take her along on the sets. But later, in the afternoon, I sent back my car and I got her to the shoot. At that time, I was feeding her in between the shoot. I sneaked out of the studio. I reached my room. I picked up Masaba and I heard a blast. When I came out, I saw a lightman coming towards me. He was on fire. I was looking at him. He called me to help. I remember I said, ‘how can I help when I have a child with me.’ They took me to the main building where we had the office. We were sent home. It was too traumatic. Even now, when I think about it, I wonder how I got saved.”