‘She cried each time’: Neem Karoli Baba’s daughter watched Hanuman Ansh 15 times

Hanuman Ansh has emerged as a surprise box-office success, earning over Rs 329.30 crore worldwide. The film’s producer, Ragini Sona, believes Neem Karoli Baba’s blessings have played a role in its success. In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Ragini recalled meeting Baba’s daughter Girija ji (Amma ji) before the film’s release and shared her life-changing experience with her. She also spoke about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s role in creating curiosity about Neem Karoli Baba among a newer generation.

Hanuman Ansh producer on meeting Neem Karoli Baba’s daughter

In an interview with SCREEN, Ragini Sona said, “I met Neem Karoli Baba’s daughter, Girija ji. We tried to find her contact number and went to meet her because Vishal (Chaturvedi) also wanted us to seek her blessings once. There was a phone conversation between the three of us, Amma ji, Vishal and me, where we asked her if she would like to see the film. And she said, ‘Yes, I will watch the film when I feel that the time is right.’ As of today, Baba’s daughter has watched the film around 15 times, and she has cried each time.”



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The producer added, “Then she asked, ‘Please tell me, what inspired you to make this film?’ I shared my experience of meeting Neem Karoli Baba at the age of six. Vishal shared what led him to make this film, and spoke about his research. I said, ‘Amma ji, my father was posted in Nainital.’ Nobody will believe this, but because Vishal was there on the call, he is a witness to this miracle. Amma ji immediately took my father’s name, shared the exact location of my father’s home in Agra, and this is some 50-year-old news. Amma ji said that she could see everything in front of her eyes in real time. She also took my older brother’s name. I can’t think of a miracle greater than this.”

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‘I was picked by Baba’

Ragini Sona further recalled being overwhelmed by the experience. She said, “I was crying and asked her, ‘How do you know all of this?’ To which, Amma ji replied, ‘I don’t have any answers to your question, but I could see everything.’ After all, she is Baba ji‘s daughter, and after this experience, I was assured that I was picked by Baba to be a part of this magnitude.”

Ragini also spoke about the experience of meeting Girija ji in person and seeing how closely she followed Neem Karoli Baba’s teachings. “Before making the film, we didn’t even know that Baba’s daughter was still around. And when we met her, we saw that she is a total replica of Baba. I felt like it was Baba himself in her. She also abides by Baba’s teachings, ‘Love all, feed all.’ The food we had at her place tasted so divine, and its quantity would automatically increase. I could very strongly feel Baba’s presence there,” recalled the producer.

‘They are the actual Ansh of Baba’

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Ragini Sona and the team also met Dhananjan ji, Neem Karoli Baba’s grandson. “Very recently, we also met Baba’s grandson, Dhananjan ji. They are such simple people, just like Baba. They are very loving people, and we are grateful to Baba ji that these people are still among us and that we received all their blessings,” she said.

“‘Love all, feed all’ was his message, and his entire family carries that message with them. My naman (bowing down with respect) to Dhananjan ji as well because they are the actual Ansh (fragments) of Baba,” Ragini added.

Hanuman Ansh producer on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Ragini also credited Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma for introducing Neem Karoli Baba to a newer generation. She said their association with Baba had helped create curiosity among people. “Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma played a significant role in sparking public curiosity about Baba. I am sure that they also must have experienced something life-changing, but many times, people aren’t vocal about it because it can’t be expressed in words, just felt. Now, this film is a medium for people to know Baba because nobody had told his story yet,” she said.