Neem Karoli Baba film Hanuman Ansh sees 94% surge on Day 51; set to cross Rs 400 cr mark

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 51: Even in its eighth week, Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh is showing little sign of slowing down at the box office. The spiritual drama witnessed a sharp jump in collections on Saturday, nearly doubling its previous day’s earnings.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film witnessed a 94% jump in its Day 51 collection, earning Rs 6.50 crore net compared to Rs 3.35 crore on Day 50. The surge comes after Hanuman Ansh collected an impressive Rs 44.80 crore net in its seventh week.

With Saturday’s jump, Hanuman Ansh is now within touching distance of the Rs 300 crore net mark in India. The film’s total India net collection stands at Rs 298.03 crore, while its domestic gross has reached Rs 352.10 crore.