Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Neem Karoli Baba film Hanuman Ansh sees 94% surge on Day 51; set to cross Rs 400 cr mark
With Saturday’s jump, Hanuman Ansh is now within touching distance of the Rs 300 crore net mark in India.
Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 51: Even in its eighth week, Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh is showing little sign of slowing down at the box office. The spiritual drama witnessed a sharp jump in collections on Saturday, nearly doubling its previous day’s earnings.
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film witnessed a 94% jump in its Day 51 collection, earning Rs 6.50 crore net compared to Rs 3.35 crore on Day 50. The surge comes after Hanuman Ansh collected an impressive Rs 44.80 crore net in its seventh week.
With Saturday’s jump, Hanuman Ansh is now within touching distance of the Rs 300 crore net mark in India. The film’s total India net collection stands at Rs 298.03 crore, while its domestic gross has reached Rs 352.10 crore.
In the overseas market, the film earned Rs 0.75 crore on Day 51, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 37.75 crore. With this, Hanuman Ansh has reached a worldwide gross of Rs 389.85 crore so far.
On Day 51, Hanuman Ansh recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 44.04%. The film registered 19% occupancy in the morning shows, which rose to 42.08% in the afternoon and 55.46% in the evening. Night shows recorded the highest occupancy at 59.62%.
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar recently talked about the film’s sucess. He wrote on X, “Caught up with the brilliant team behind the film #HanumanAnsh! 🎬 Congratulated them on the massive success of their film it’s truly inspiring to see a story crafted with so much conviction & honesty. Wishing the entire team continued success! ✨🙌 #HanumanAnsh #TeamWork #CinemaWithHeart #Indiancinema @filmervishal”
Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh stars Shobhinaw Satyaa, Chandan Anand, Gulshan Pandey, Anil Rastogi and Purnima Tiwari. The film was released in theatres on August 7, 2026.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05