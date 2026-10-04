Neem Karoli Baba film Hanuman Ansh refuses to bow to Drishyam 3, crosses Rs 419 crore mark

Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 58: Vishal Chaturvedi’s devotional film Hanuman Ansh, featuring Shobhinaw Satyaa as revered spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, continues to hold its own in front of new tentpole releases at the domestic box office. Its latest threat is Abhishek Pathak’s much-anticipated crime thriller Drishyam 3. Even the Ajay Devgn-starrer hasn’t managed to slow down the sleeper hit, which is in its eighth weekend. It’s now amassed Rs 379.96 crore gross and Rs 321.73 crore net at the domestic box office, and Rs 419.46 crore worldwide.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection – Weekend 8

On its eighth Saturday (day 58), Hanuman Ansh added another Rs 2.10 crore from 1339 screens to its domestic box office collection, a 6.7% drop from its eighth Friday (day 57) earnings of Rs 2.25 crore from 1166 screens. Drishyam 3 did take away most of the holdover release’s screens, as the latter earned Rs 2.90 crore from 4345 screens on its seventh Thursday (day 56).