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Neem Karoli Baba film Hanuman Ansh refuses to bow to Drishyam 3, crosses Rs 419 crore mark
The Neem Karoli Baba biopic Hanuman Ansh's screens were reduced by more than half, but the sleeper hit continues to hold its own in front of Drishyam 3 even in its eighth weekend.
Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 58: Vishal Chaturvedi’s devotional film Hanuman Ansh, featuring Shobhinaw Satyaa as revered spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, continues to hold its own in front of new tentpole releases at the domestic box office. Its latest threat is Abhishek Pathak’s much-anticipated crime thriller Drishyam 3. Even the Ajay Devgn-starrer hasn’t managed to slow down the sleeper hit, which is in its eighth weekend. It’s now amassed Rs 379.96 crore gross and Rs 321.73 crore net at the domestic box office, and Rs 419.46 crore worldwide.
Hanuman Ansh box office collection – Weekend 8
On its eighth Saturday (day 58), Hanuman Ansh added another Rs 2.10 crore from 1339 screens to its domestic box office collection, a 6.7% drop from its eighth Friday (day 57) earnings of Rs 2.25 crore from 1166 screens. Drishyam 3 did take away most of the holdover release’s screens, as the latter earned Rs 2.90 crore from 4345 screens on its seventh Thursday (day 56).
Given the reduction in screens by more than half, Hanuman Ansh has managed to hold its own in front of a juggernaut like Drishyam 3, which amassed over Rs 66 crore on its opening day at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. Given its current momentum, Hanuman Ansh could manage to earn over Rs 6 crore in its eighth weekend despite stiff competition from the Ajay Devgn-starrer.
In terms of its domestic net collection, Hanuman Ansh is now just Rs 20 crore away from overtaking Anurag Singh’s period war drama Border 2 to become the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2026. The Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan-starrer ended its domestic run with a net collection of Rs 341.70 crore. The year’s highest-grossing Indian film remains Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, with a domestic net collection of Rs 1,108.90 crore.
Hanuman Ansh’s historic box office run
Hanuman Ansh has had an unprecedented box office journey. It released in cinemas on August 7. However, in the absence of any stars and scale, it managed to earn only Rs 25 lakh on its opening day and Rs 1.08 crore in its opening week. It then slipped down to Rs 40 lakh in its second week, facing fresh competition from Independence Day releases — Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 and Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2.
The trajectory changed in the third week when Hanuman Ansh finally crossed the daily threshold of Rs 1 crore on its third Sunday, collecting Rs 2.50 crore. It ended up earning Rs 10.40 crore in week 3, Rs 61 crore in week 4, and 90.25 crore in week 5, snowballing despite competition from tentpoles like Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s Haiwaan, Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Daayra, Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe, Ali Fazal’s Mirzapur: The Movie, and Sidharth Malhotra’s The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest.
Also Read — Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: Ajay Devgn film crosses Rs 177 crore mark
Hanuman Ansh slipped down to Rs 80.25 crore in week 6, followed by 44.80 crore in week 7. At the conclusion of the eighth week, it’ll now also release in its dubbed Telugu version, which may further aid its total box office collection. Since its overseas release by Hombale Films on September 11, it’s earned Rs 39.50 crore internationally.
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