Neem Karoli Baba biopic Hanuman Ansh earns 6x of Kareena Kapoor’s Daayra

Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 44: Vishal Chaturvedi’s devotional film Hanuman Ansh, the biopic of revered spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba (played by Shobhinaw Satyaa), continues to outperform new releases at the domestic box office. After outperforming tentpoles like Batwara 1947, Awarapan 2, and Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups, it’s now set its eyes on Daayra and Vibe in the seventh weekend of its historic run. The total earnings of the film currently stand at Rs 304.80 crore gross and Rs 258.13 crore net in India, and Rs 329.30 crore worldwide.

On its seventh Saturday (day 44), Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 9.75 crore from across 7199 theatres in India. This was more than six times of the new release — Meghna Gulzar’s police procedural Daayra. The Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer earned Rs 1.60 crore on its first Saturday from across 2062 shows.

Hanuman Ansh on Saturday also earned more than three times of the other new Hindi release — Kunal Kemmu’s spy comedy Vibe. The film, starring him and Preity Zinta, earned Rs 2.65 crore from across 2979 screens on Day 2. As per Sacnilk, maximum shows have still been allotted to the Neem Karoli Baba biopic, which are over 2,000 more than those of Daayra and Vibe combined.

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On its seventh Friday (day 43), Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 5 crore from 6462 screens, before registering a 95% growth on its seventh Saturday. This follows the film making history as the highest grossing week 6 in Indian cinema, amassing Rs 80.25 crore. This was only a slight dip from its week 5 collection of Rs 90.25 crore, its highest week-vise earnings so far.

In the fourth week, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 61 crore, around six times of its week 3 collection of Rs 10.40 crore. That weekend is also when the film witnessed an upsurge, crossing the daily threshold of Rs 1 crore for the first time on its third Sunday, earning Rs 2.50 crore. That helped the film register a massive leap from its lowest week-vise earnings of Rs 40 lakh in week 2.

Watch: The Magic of ‘Hanuman Ansh’:

Hanuman Ansh opened at just Rs 10 lakh across only 25 screens last month on August 7. It went on to earn Rs 1.08 crore in its opening week. However, given how the subsequent weeks panned out, it’s become the most profitable Indian film, surpassing Aditya Dhar’s 2025 spy thriller Dhurandhar, earning over 164 times its modest budget of almost Rs 2 crore.

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Hanuman Ansh also released internationally on September 11. It’s earned Rs 24.50 crore overseas in nine days so far, after adding another Rs 1.50 crore on its second Saturday. The film has another four days to maximize its earnings before the release of Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar’s action adventure fantasy The Vvan: Forces of the Forrest. The Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah-starrer is slated to release in cinemas on September 25.