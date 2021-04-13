Neelima Azeem on relationship with son Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput: ‘He is honest and brave, she’s my friend’

Neelima Azeem said the very first time she “experienced grief, sorrow, rejection, anxiety, pain and fear of the unknown and a whole lot of insecurity” was when her first marriage with Pankaj Kapur ended. The actor recently opened up on her broken marriages with Pankaj Kapur and Rajesh Khattar. Recalling her first marriage, she said she was married to her best friend but she wasn’t aware that one could experience such a fall in life. “It was the first time when I actually experienced grief, sorrow, rejection, anxiety, pain and fear of the unknown and a whole lot of insecurity.”

“But I don’t see it as a terrible thing that happened to me in life. I just simply think that I needed that bump. We all must understand that we are not extraordinary or entitled, we are simply human beings that can be rejected. It took me a year-and-a-half after that to put myself together,” she told Bollywood Bubble in an interview.

While talking about her second marriage with Rajesh Khattar, Azeem tagged it as an “impossible feat.”

“The second marriage would have lasted if certain things didn’t happen which were difficult to encounter… It was difficult, it was an impossible feat. I think it would have worked out if there was more control and more logic and sense it in. But it went, it flew out,” the actor said adding that her sons Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter “were a great inspiration for me and a source of so much happiness and encouragement.”

An old picture of Neelima Azeem with Rajesh Khattar. (Photo: Express Archive) An old picture of Neelima Azeem with Rajesh Khattar. (Photo: Express Archive)

She also said that both Shahid and Ishaan are “honest, brave and they don’t judge others.” During the interview, the actor also spoke about her bond with Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput. “I adore Mira. She is a friend and I look forward to spending time with her. We have each other’s back. I understand her because she is young and got kids at a very young age. She is extremely intelligent and individual yet so kind and giving. She is very understanding. She is somebody who doesn’t want to seek the limelight. She is not a brat. Very well brought up.”