Neelima Azeem came to Bombay with just Rs 4,500, raised Shahid Kapoor alone at 24

Today, Neelima Azeem is widely recognised as the mother of actors Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. But long before her sons became Bollywood stars, Neelima herself was a rising name in the entertainment industry — so much so that some of the biggest filmmakers of the time were eager to cast her in their projects. Producers reportedly waited outside her house to sign her, with names like Saawan Kumar Tak and Yash Chopra among those who wanted her on board.

Yet, despite the fame and opportunities knocking at her door, Neelima’s life took a very different turn. She married young, became a mother early, and faced divorce at just 24. Left to raise a three-year-old Shahid Kapoor on her own, Neelima chose resilience over compromise — a decision that shaped not only her own journey, but also her son’s.

In an interview with Zoom TV, Neelima Azeem reflected on those difficult years and admitted that motherhood came with its share of struggles.

“I learned to be a parent. In my case, I didn’t have any support from my then-married partner,” she said, referring to actor Pankaj Kapur. “I must have made lots of mistakes. I was extremely young and dealing with a divorce very early in life. I don’t know how well I coped with it, and my child had to experience all of that. It wasn’t all hunky-dory for him.”

However, Neelima credits her parents for helping her through the toughest phase of her life. “Shahid had great grandparents, who were also wonderful parents. Till he was nine years old, he lived with them, and both my parents deeply influenced him as a child,” she shared.

Coming to Mumbai in 1990 with only Rs 4,500 in her pocket, Neelima Azeem said survival itself became her biggest challenge. “I had to choose something financially supportive. I had always done theatre, documentaries and television, but life changed drastically after my divorce,” she recalled.

“I had just Rs 4,500 when I came to Mumbai — money I had earned myself. I was very independent. Nobody understands what it feels like to move cities with almost nothing in your hand. I never borrowed money from anyone. I didn’t even ask my family for help. I managed everything on my own.”

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Ironically, even as she struggled personally, her career was soaring professionally. Neelima revealed that she became an overnight television sensation after starring in Talaash and had filmmakers waiting for her.

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“Fate played a very important role in my life. I came to Bombay and suddenly became the most popular star on television. Saawan Kumar Tak waited 15 days to sign me for two films. Yash Chopra wanted to cast me as the lead in Mashaal. There was a long list of offers,” she said.

But Neelima admits she was never someone who made practical decisions.

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“I always followed my heart and passion. Our generation wasn’t structured or materialistic. We lived in a bubble. Looking back, I realise I could have made far more money than I did. But we were devoted fools,” she said with honesty.

Now 67, Neelima Azeem says she carries no regrets despite three marriages, three divorces, financial struggles and raising two children largely on her own.

“To take care of children amid so much chaos is not an ordinary thing. I am not praising myself — all single mothers do this. But when life throws challenges at you, you either rise or run away. I never ran away. I stayed and did what I could,” she said.

Speaking candidly about the entertainment industry, Neelima also revealed why she was never considered “popular” despite her talent and opportunities.

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“There are wolves sitting here,” she said, adding, “I earned respect and raised two children without compromising — not physically, not emotionally, not in any way. I never allowed anyone to force me into things I wasn’t comfortable with. Because of that, I was not very popular. Nobody likes women like that. People often try to take advantage of the fact that they are giving you work.”

It was these early struggles, sacrifices and hardships that deeply influenced Shahid Kapoor. Watching his mother fight through life with dignity and independence reportedly pushed him to chase success from a very young age — something he eventually achieved on his own terms.