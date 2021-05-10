Neelima Azeem calls daughter-in-law Mira Kapoor ‘a gift’: She glued our family together

Actor Neelima Azeem and daughter-in-law Mira Kapoor, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, have often shared words of praise for each other. After calling her a friend in a previous interview, Neelima Azeem opened up on how Mira is another child for her who is “extremely intelligent and well-informed.” She credits her daughter-in-law for bringing the family together.

“Mira has given me the tag of a cool mother in law. She has often called me so in several instances. It gives me a great sense of satisfaction. I feel happy about myself. What could be better that you have another child. Whether it is a son-in-law or daughter-in-law, suddenly you a child that you have not laboured for, brought up or this and that. It is like a gift,” the actor told Bollywood Bubble in a recent interview.

She added, “Mira has brought us the biggest joys. She brought Misha and Zain into our lives. She brought the whole family together. Ever since Misha and Zain have been born, Mira has set up all the family gatherings. She always has interesting new stuff to contribute. I find her very creative. Now, of course, she has broken out into her own and doing very well. She is extremely intelligent and educated and well-informed. She is very calm and easy. No drama, tantrums or wanting to get attention. She glued our family together. She deserves the praise, she earned it. She is not a demanding brat. She has graced our lives. She loves her husband, brother-in-law and her kids. Our interests are also very personal.”

On Mother’s Day, Mira Kapoor posted a picture of herself with Neelima Azeem and wrote that her “positivity and zest for life is so inspiring.” She also mentioned that she loves that they are always on the same side.

During the interview, Azeem also spoke a bit about Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter and their growing up years. She said she carried both of them to her work when they were babies. Addressing her separation with Pankaj Kapur and how it affected Shahid, if at all, the actor revealed that Shahid was brought up under the care of her parents and her extended family.

She concluded talking about how Ishaan and Shahid are never a part of nepotism conversation, “I never told my Guru that I had link with Nawab of Rampur. When years later he got to know, I told him that the reason was to built on my own. I have seen that in life when you work on yourself all alone, you polish yourself in a beautiful way. I have seen Ishaan spending most of his time growing, imbibing and learning on his own, which is wonderful because he is very individual because of that and his work reflects it.”

Neelima’s interview came right after Shahid’s Instagram post for her on Mother’s Day in which he wrote that she is “always the wind beneath our wings.”

“Her gaze is loving and forgiving and always sees us as the best version of ourselves. She has nurtured us with so much love that we are capable of passing it on and spreading it into the world. Being the older one by almost 14 years my bond with mom has been very unique, like a friend. And our journey has been beyond words. There is no one who can be you mom,” he wrote.