Neelam wishes Samir on 10th wedding anniversary: ‘You’re the craziest person I know’

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Neelam Kothari is celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary with actor Samir Soni on Saturday. To make the day special for Samir, Neelam shared a few photos of herself with him and wrote a quirky note.

Calling Samir Soni ‘crazy’, Neelam wrote on Instagram, “How 10 years have just flown by.. Happy Anniversary hubby ❤️.P.s you’re the craziest person I know 😂 but I still love you 😘 @samirsoni123.” Neelam and Samir got tied the knot on January 23, 2011, and have a daughter named Ahana.

Recently, Neelam and Samir appeared together in the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Neelam Kothari was a popular actor in the 80s and the 90s. She got her first big hit in Love 86, where she starred opposite Govinda, in 1989. She delivered five major successes at the box-office, including Aag hi Aag (1987), Paap ki Duniya (1988) and Ghar Ka Chiraag (1989) where she was seen with Chunky Panday. Her role in Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is remembered to this day.