Neelam Kothari shares throwback video: ‘People tell me I look like Anil Kapoor’s daughter’

Neelam Kothari Soni on Sunday shared an old media interaction of herself from the ’80s, when she was a relative newcomer in Bollywood. The seven-minute-long clip was first posted by Neelam’s actor-husband Samir Soni, who captioned the lovely throwback video, writing, “The teenage sensation @neelamkotharisoni All of 17 years old.”

Re-posting the video, Neelam wrote, “Blast from the past.. thanks for sharing this babe.” The interview took place at Neelam’s house. Just two-three year-old in the industry, 17-year-old Neelam was asked a volley of questions about her entry in Bollywood, the kind of roles she wanted to do and why most of her films were with Govinda.

To which, she replied, “People think I looked too young for heroes like Jackie, Anil… I don’t know. They say, ‘She looks like his daughter or something like that. She looks too young.'” Neelam, displaying unmistakable innocence of both, a teenager and an industry newcomer, also spoke about how she was “different” from other actors in Bollywood because she didn’t “mix with the filmy crowd.”



“A lot of people say I am different from other actors and actresses because I don’t mix around with a lot of filmy crowd. I keep to myself. I rarely go to film parties,” she is seen telling the interviewer.

Neelam made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani in 1984 when she was just over 13. The actor went on to star in successful commercial films like Ilzaam, Aag hi Aag, Paap ki Duniya and Khudgarz. Her pairing with Govinda was a big hit.

After a long sabbatical, Neelam made her screen comeback in 2020 with Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Produced by Karan Johar, the series is set to follow up with a second season. It also stars Neelam’s close friends from the industry — Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan.