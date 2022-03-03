Neelam Kothari opens up about getting botox: ‘You are going to age, what’s the big deal?’

Former Bollywood actor Neelam Kothari says she had initially refused to be a part of Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives but Karan Johar managed to convince her stating this wasn’t the first time she was facing the camera. “He said it’s gonna be fun. Just be yourself,” Neelam said.

Speaking about the botox segment in the reality series, where the camera follows Neelam inside a beauty clinic as she takes the injections. For the audience, it was a rare opportunity to see a celebrity take injections and embrace the assistance they receive to maintain their looks. Neelam shared that she was totally unbothered about revealing it all in the show.

Neelam Kothari had a sequence of undergoing botox injections in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. (Photo: Netflix) Neelam Kothari had a sequence of undergoing botox injections in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. (Photo: Netflix)

Neelam told Pinkvilla, “I just feel people make such a big deal out of botox and all these procedures. You are going to age one day and you are going to do stuff to make yourself feel good and look good. I just feel why not. People take themselves too seriously, what’s the big deal? That was my whole thought process behind it. Did I give it too much thought? No. I just told the crew that ‘listen, I’m facing the camera. I’m gonna do this for the first time. You guys want to film it?’ They grabbed the opportunity. What is there to hide? Sometimes I see women and I just feel that ‘Oh, my God for her age, she looks really good. I just wish I knew what she does, who she goes to, what is her regime?’ So what if you can help another woman? ”

Neelam added, “I told to myself, Samir (Soni, husband) and Karan also told me, that if I’m going to do a reality show like Bollywood Wives, then I have to give it my hundred percent. We’re putting our lives out there. If I’m gonna hold back, better not do it.”

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives also features Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. It revolves around the personal and professional lives of the four women. The series takes viewers inside the rich, glitzy and glamorous lives of these ladies.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives recently wrapped up its season two. Neelam hinted that the audiences need to watch out for the next installment. “It’s going to be mad,” she said.