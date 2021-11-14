scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, November 14, 2021
MUST READ

Neelam Kothari’s father passes away: ‘You were my guiding light, my strength’

Neelam Kothari took to Instagram to mourn her father and called him her "guiding light".

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 14, 2021 12:28:45 pm
Neelam Kothari, Neelam Kothari fatherNeelam Kothari's friends and fans shared condolences in the comments section.

Actor and jewellery designer Neelam Kothari’s father Shishir Kothari has passed away. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star took to Instagram to mourn her father and called him her “guiding light”.

She shared, “My dearest dearest dad. You were my guiding light, my strength, my pillar of support and my friend. You will be deeply missed. We love you ❤️ May your soul rest in peace. Amen. 🙏.”

Also in Entertainment |Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday gets engaged; Sohail Khan, Lara Dutta, Bipasha Basu in attendance. See photos

Neelam’s friends and fans shared condolences in the comments section.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neelam (@neelamkotharisoni)

Sophie Choudry wrote, “I’m so so sorry for your loss Neelam… sending love, strength and prayers to you and the family. May his soul Rest In Peace🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Sussanne Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, among others also paid tributes and offered condolences to the grieving family.

Neelam has been away from the world of movies for a while now. She was last seen in the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Janhvi Kapoor, Madhu Chopra, Neetu Kapoor: 15 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 14: Latest News

Advertisement