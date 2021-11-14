Neelam Kothari’s father passes away: ‘You were my guiding light, my strength’

Actor and jewellery designer Neelam Kothari’s father Shishir Kothari has passed away. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star took to Instagram to mourn her father and called him her “guiding light”.

She shared, “My dearest dearest dad. You were my guiding light, my strength, my pillar of support and my friend. You will be deeply missed. We love you ❤️ May your soul rest in peace. Amen. 🙏.”

Neelam’s friends and fans shared condolences in the comments section.

Sophie Choudry wrote, “I’m so so sorry for your loss Neelam… sending love, strength and prayers to you and the family. May his soul Rest In Peace🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️.”

Sussanne Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, among others also paid tributes and offered condolences to the grieving family.

Neelam has been away from the world of movies for a while now. She was last seen in the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.