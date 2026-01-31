Neelam Kothari denies 90s affair rumours with Govinda: ‘This isn’t true at all’

In a recent interview, actor Neelam Kothari addressed her rumoured relationship with Govinda in the 90s, and denied them once again.

By: Entertainment Desk
Updated: Jan 31, 2026 06:16 PM IST
Neelam Kothari denies rumoured relationship with Govinda once againNeelam Kothari denies rumoured relationship with Govinda once again
Actors Govinda and Neelam Kothari’s on-screen romance in films like Ilzaam and Love 86 (1986) soon led to their link-up rumours in real life. While Govinda admitted to being deeply attracted to Neelam once in an interview, she never has dismissed the speculations several times, calling it just media-created gossip. Now, during a recent conversation with Usha Kakade Productions in a podcast, Neelam addressed her rumoured relationship with Govinda in the 90s, and denied them once again.

When the host asked about the gossip around her infatuation towards Govinda, before marrying husband Sameer Soni, she gave a surprised reaction and replied, “O teri, who said this? Govinda ji bahut hi acchhe insaan hain, magar yeh jo sawaal hai, yeh sach nahi hai (Govinda is a good human being, but this question is not true).”

The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star continued, “He is a wonderful human being and we have done several hit films. But, this is not true. Sorry, sorry, but this isn’t true at all. There’s nothing between us.” During an interview with Hauterfly in 2024, Neelam was questioned about her relationship rumours with Govinda, when she had said, “That was not… I think link-ups were part of the whole game. There was no one to clarify.”

ALSO READ | Govinda performs ‘Kisi disco mein jaaye’ at a school’s annual day event as wife Sunita Ahuja again levels cheating allegations

The 56-year-old further added, “They just printed whatever they felt like and, to be honest, I feel like in those days we were scared of the press. Because it was the power of the pen, and it was just part of it. If you did more than 2–3 films, it was just understood that… (you two must be together).” Govinda and Neelam Kothari appeared in many other movies together, including, Khudgarz and Ghar Ka Chiraag.

What Govinda said about Neelam Kothari

Earlier, in a 1990 interview with Stardust, Govinda has admitted that after working in a few films together, he became friends with Neelam and soon fell in love with her. “We had so many films together. We met so often and the more I got to know her, the more I liked her. She was the kind of woman any man would have lost his heart to. I lost mine.”

The attraction went upto a level when he even broke off his engagement with his current wife, Sunita Ahuja. The actor further added, “I asked Sunita to leave me. I broke off my engagement with her. And had Sunita not called me after five days and coaxed me into it again, I would probably have married Neelam. I wanted to marry her. And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.”

Govinda tied the knot Sunita Ahuja in 1987, when he was 24 and she was 18. The duo has two children, – daughter Tina and son Yashvardhan. Lately, their relationship has been under limelight after Sunita alleged Govinda’s extra-marital affair with a young woman. On the other hand, Neelam Kothari married businessman Rishi Sethia in 2000, but they got divorced soon after. After a brief relationship with actor Samir Soni, she tied the knot with him in 2011. They adopted a daughter named Ahana, in 2013.

