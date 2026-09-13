Neelam Kothari breaks silence on Govinda’s off-screen love: ‘I was too young’

Neelam Kothari has addressed speculation about her equation with Govinda, recalling that she was young and had strict parents at a time when the actor had feelings for her. Her husband, actor Samir Soni, also joined the conversation, saying he never dwelled on something that may or may not have happened decades ago.

Neelam Kothari and Govinda worked together in several films during the 1980s and early 1990s, and rumours about their relationship have continued over the years. During the Times Now interview, the host told Neelam that Govinda was in love with her off screen. To this, Neelam recalled that she was very young at the time and did not know that Govinda was married.