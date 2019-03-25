Need a lot of brain to make comedy films: Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee, known for making massy entertainers like No Entry, Welcome, Singh is Kinng and Ready, is happy with the love audience have for comedies, but says it is sad that the genre is still considered “brainless” by the critics.

Advertising

Many of Bazmee’s films have done well at the box-office but they have not won critical acclaim. The director said it is disheartening when his films are not given due importance.

“I have written films across all genre but comedy is the toughest genre. I want to entertain audience. There is lot of hard work that goes into making comedy films. Critics call it brainless but it definitely needs a lot of brain to write a comedy,” Bazmee told PTI.

The director, who mostly has an ensemble cast in his films, believes making a multistarrer may look like an easy success formula, but it is hard to manage a big cast with stars.

Advertising

“I never start a project thinking I want to make the film with many stars. My films are larger than life. I end up writing multiple characters but everyone has important role in my films. Like Welcome is a film of not only of Akshay Kumar but also of Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, Katrina Kaif, Mallika Sherawat, Feroz Khan sahab,” he added.

Anees Bazmee is currently shooting in London for Pagalpanti featuring John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Ileana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda and others.

“As the title suggest, this film is full of madness, there is action, comedy, romance, songs, it is a high dose commercial entertainer,” he said.

Post this film, the director will start working on on Kartik Aaryan’s romantic movie.

“My last love story film was Pyaar Toh Hona Hee Tha and this will be pure love story. He (Kartik) is very excited.”

One of Anees Bazmee’s most awaited films is the sequel of No Entry and the director refused to share details regarding the cast.

The 2005 hit comedy film had Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles.

“Our producer Boney Kapoor ji can talk about the cast. I have written a script and have given it to him. It is a beautiful film. It is a cult film. This script is too good. I don’t know about the actors. Nothing is decided about the film, shoot and all,” he said.

Responding to rumours that Salman is no longer going to be part of the sequel, Bazmee said he was not aware about it.

“I don’t talk about dates and finance. I narrated him the story sometime back and he had liked it. The matter is between Boney ji and Salman.”

Advertising

Meanwhile, Anees Bazmee revealed there are plans to make sequel of his 2017 blockbuster hit Mubarkaan. “We want to make it but at the moment we do not have a good story,” he said.