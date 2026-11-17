Tiger Shroff has returned to social media nearly a month after assailants opened fire at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The actor, who had maintained a low profile following the October 18 incident, shared the teaser of the song “Tenu Leke Jaana” on Instagram. The song is a recreation of “Tenu Leke Jaana” from the Kunal Kemmu and Anjana Sukhani-starrer Jai Veeru (2019).

Tiger posted the teaser on his social media account with the caption, “One more chance, one more dance.” In the video, Tiger and Ketaki Sharma are seen romancing each other under a shower, turning up the heat with their sizzling chemistry. In one of her looks, Ketaki wears a sleeveless satin maroon blouse paired with an asymmetrical, flowy maroon skirt. In another, she opts for a heavily embellished, sequinned top, which she accessorises with chunky earrings. Tiger, on the other hand, looks dapper while flaunting his chiselled physique and six-pack abs in a black tuxedo.