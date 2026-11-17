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Tiger Shroff has returned to social media nearly a month after assailants opened fire at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The actor, who had maintained a low profile following the October 18 incident, shared the teaser of the song “Tenu Leke Jaana” on Instagram. The song is a recreation of “Tenu Leke Jaana” from the Kunal Kemmu and Anjana Sukhani-starrer Jai Veeru (2019).
Tiger posted the teaser on his social media account with the caption, “One more chance, one more dance.” In the video, Tiger and Ketaki Sharma are seen romancing each other under a shower, turning up the heat with their sizzling chemistry. In one of her looks, Ketaki wears a sleeveless satin maroon blouse paired with an asymmetrical, flowy maroon skirt. In another, she opts for a heavily embellished, sequinned top, which she accessorises with chunky earrings. Tiger, on the other hand, looks dapper while flaunting his chiselled physique and six-pack abs in a black tuxedo.
Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff, was among the first to react to his post. She dropped a fire emoji in the comments section and wrote, “He is back.”
Watch the teaser of Tenu Leke Jaana featuring Tiger Shroff and Ketaki Sharma below:
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Tiger Shroff resumes shooting after Mumbai firing
Apart from “Tenu Leke Jaana”, Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the release of the Karan Johar-backed film Lag Jaa Gale, with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. A source on the condition of anonymity told SCREEN that Tiger recently wrapped up the last leg of the film’s schedule in Pune.
According to Hindustan Times, a dance song was filmed at a popular pub in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar and choreographed by Bosco Martis. Despite resuming work, the actor is reportedly taking additional precautions. Sources close to him told HT that members of his team and associates have been asked to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). The agreements reportedly restrict them from sharing his whereabouts and shooting schedules. The move is aimed at keeping information about his professional movements confidential following the firing incident.
Lag Jaa Gale, directed by Raj Mehta, is scheduled to release in theatres on May 14, 2027.
What happened during the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff?
Tiger Shroff was shot at on the evening of October 18 as his car left a football ground near Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu. Three men on a motorcycle allegedly fired five rounds at the actor’s car. While Shroff escaped unhurt, his driver and a bystander were injured. An audio message purportedly from members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack and warned the actor against working with Salman Khan.
Three suspects, identified as Hrithik Mahto alias Roshan, Rehan Rahisuddin and Phool Singh, were arrested in Rajasthan’s Kota on October 19. According to police, Mahto allegedly rode the motorcycle, while Rehan and Phool Singh were the shooters. Police have arrested 13 people in the case so far.