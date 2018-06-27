Sanju: NCW gets complaint against Ranbir Kapoor starrer for ‘demeaning’ sex workers

Sanju is all set to hit screens on June 29. Sanju is all set to hit screens on June 29.

The National Commission for Women on Wednesday received a complaint against the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju for allegedly making derogatory remarks against sex workers in the film, the Commission chairperson said today.

The complaint, filed just two days before its release, against the film has alleged that actors Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and director Rajkumar Hirani used derogatory language against sex workers.

“We have received such a complaint and we are forwarding it to the Electronic Media Monitoring Centre to take necessary action,” NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma told PTI.

The EMMC under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has been tasked to monitor the content of television channels and report on violations of the programme and advertising code.

The complaint filed by advocate and social activist Gaurav Gulati was referred to two dialogues where Kapoor allegedly “demeans the status of sex workers in the society.

Earlier, activist Prithvi Mhaske filed a complaint, with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), against Bollywood movie Sanju for showing jails and jail authorities in a bad light.

In his letter addressed to CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi, Sanju makers and Ranbir Kapoor, Mhaske said, “In the trailer of the movie we have seen a scene that Sanjay Dutt was in such a barrack of a jail in which the toilet overflowed. As per the information available the government and jail authorities are taking a very well care of all the barracks of the jails. We never heard any such incidents anywhere. Earlier as well many movies were released based on the gangsters where in the jails were covered but never had seen such incidents. (sic).This particular scene will make a bad impression about the jails and jails authorities of the Indians (sic).”

The letter continued, “If there is no action about the same by you then we are left with no option to approach honourable court to put stay on the release of the movie (sic).”

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju is a biopic on the controversial life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. While Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the titular role, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma and Karishma Tanna.

(With inputs from PTI)

