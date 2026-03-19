NCW issues summons to ‘Tateeree’, ‘Sarke Chunar’ song makers; Badshah, Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt asked to appear

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued summons to the makers of the songs ‘Tateeree’, ‘Sarke Chunar’ after reports alleging “obscenity and vulgarity” appeared in the media. The official X handle of NCW on Thursday morning said that the commission has observed “that the content prima facie appears to be objectionable and violative of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.”

For ‘Tateeree’, the summons have been issued to Badshah, who is the singer and lyricist of the song along with director Mahi Sandhu and producer Hiten. As per the tweet, they have been asked to appear on March 25, 2026 at 12:30, along with “relevant documents”. The tweet says that failure to appear “may invite appropriate action as per law.” The Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, have been mentioned in the tweet.

For the song ‘Sarke Chunar’, the summons have been issued to actors Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt and producer Venkat K Narayana and director Kiran Kumar. They have been asked to appear on March 24, 2026 and the tweet mentioned that in case they do not appear, it may invite “appropriate action as per law.” The tweet said that the content of the song is “sexually suggestive, objectionable, and violative of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act, and POCSO Act.”

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Sarke Chunar row: Nora Fatehi says she flagged concerns, CBFC says they did not give any clearance

Many people associated with the song ‘Sarke Chunar’ expressed their discontentment with the song on Wednesday. Nora Fatehi said that she shot for the Kannada version of the song three years ago and had no idea about the Hindi version back then. “Whatever they’ve done right now, which is creating a Hindi version and dubbing the voice in Hindi and having those lyrics, which are very inappropriate, I had no idea about that. They didn’t take any approvals. They didn’t take any permission from me,” she said on Instagram. She added that after she heard the Hindi version, she flagged her concerns and told the director that this would “get a lot of backlash.”

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) also shared with ANI that the censor board did not get any application seeking clearance for this song. “It is to be noted clearly that content on digital platforms is not certified by CBFC. There is often confusion about this and CBFC is unnecessarily dragged into matters that are not connected.”

Previously, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed that matter in Lok Sabha and said that a ban had been imposed on the song. Lyricist Raqueeb Alam who was credited with writing the Hindi lyrics of the song told HT City that the original song was written by the director and he was only tasked with translating the lyrics to Hindi. “These lyrics were not written by me; they were originally written by director Prem in Kannada. When I was asked to write this, I refused, saying such songs won’t work and would be censored. But they told me to simply translate the Kannada version and give it to them, and they would set it to the song’s meter,” he told HT City.

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Tateeree row: Badshah did not appear before Haryana State Commission for Women

On March 6, the Haryana State Commission for Women had asked Badshah to appear before them and after the singer failed to appear before them on March 13, they directed the police in Panipat and Panchkula for his arrest and asked that his passport be seized, as per a report in PTI.

Renu Bhatia, the chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women, told PTI, “I have ordered SP Panipat to get Badshah arrested from anywhere, any place and issue search orders.” She also said that multiple FIRs had been filed against the singer in Panchkula and Jind.

Badshah’s song came under the scanner shortly after it was released on YouTube over inappropriate lyrics and suggesting that the women in the music video were minors as they appeared in school uniforms. Badshah apologised for the song and pulled down the video. He said, “I am Badshah. My new song Tateeree was recently released, and I have been seeing that many people are offended by its lyrics and visual representation. First of all, I want to clarify that I myself am from Haryana. My food, lifestyle, and the way I speak — everything reflects Haryana. I am a proud Haryanvi. I never had any intention of portraying women or children in a vulgar manner. I belong to the hip-hop genre, where lyrics often include disses aimed at competitors. The song was never meant to target women or children, and I would never do that. My aim has always been to promote and take forward Haryana’s culture. If my song has hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise. I hope you will see me as a son of Haryana and forgive me.”