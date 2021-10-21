NCB officials reach Shah Rukh Khan and Ananya Panday’s residences, celebs say ‘Bollywood has become a punching bag’

After Shah Rukh Khan visited his son Aryan Khan at Arthur Road jail on Thursday morning, NCB officials reached his residence Mannat in Mumbai. A team of NCB has also visited actor Ananya Panday’s residence. As per reports, she has been asked to join probe based on some WhatsApp chats between her and Aryan.

Bollywood celebs such as Hansal Mehta and Pooja Bhatt have responded to SRK’s visit to Arthur Road prison to meet Aryan and the media frenzy it caused.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan visits Aryan Khan at Arthur Road jail, see photos

NCB officials clicked outside Mannat on Thursday:

NCB officials clicked outside SRK’s house in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) NCB officials clicked outside SRK’s house in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan visited Arthur Road jail on Thursday to meet his son. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shah Rukh Khan visited Arthur Road jail on Thursday to meet his son. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

An NCB team has also been sent to actor Ananya Panday’s house. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) An NCB team has also been sent to actor Ananya Panday’s house. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 after an alleged drug bust on a cruise bound to Goa. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 after an alleged drug bust on a cruise bound to Goa. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aryan Khan’s bail plea will now be heard on Tuesday by the Bombay HC. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aryan Khan’s bail plea will now be heard on Tuesday by the Bombay HC. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan has put his professional commitments on hold since Aryan’s arrest. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shah Rukh Khan has put his professional commitments on hold since Aryan’s arrest. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Mumbai | A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is currently present at actor Shah Rukh Khan’s residence ‘Mannat’ Earlier today, Shah Rukh Khan met son Aryan at Arthur Road Jail Bombay High Court to hear Aryan Khan’s bail application on 26th October pic.twitter.com/SyzoWVi9UL — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

Mumbai | A team of Narcotics Control Bureau arrives at the residence of actor Ananya Pandey. A team of NCB is also present at Shah Rukh Khan’s residence https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Visuals from Ananya Pandey’s residence pic.twitter.com/U5ssrIxpph — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

As per ANI, the team left shortly after.

Mumbai | Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team leaves from ‘Mannat’, the residence of actor Shah Rukh Khan pic.twitter.com/hHVWuunOgs — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

As Shah Rukh Khan visited Aryan Thursday, it led to a rush to capture his images, After the visuals from the site went viral on social media, filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared on Twitter, “Being a celebrity, being a star, being from ‘Bollywood’ means your emotion, your torment and your concern as a father become a matter of public consumption, heartless abuse and ruthless judgement.”

He further mentioned, “Bollywood is not a place, not a company and definitely not some mafia. It is a loosely coined term for a large number of individuals who work really hard to create, to entertain, to engage and unlike many other professions are always vulnerable to criticism, scrutiny and abuse.”

“I don’t know or have never appreciated the term Bollywood. What I do know is that this term and the individuals connected to it are a favourite punching pag and diversionary vehicle for a few divisive, abusive and inefficient set of some cowardly invisible people,” concluded Mehta.

Also Read | Aryan Khan and the endless trolling: Our dysfunctional relationship with Bollywood stars and their stardom

After Aryan Khan’s arrest on October 3, many celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Twinkle Khanna, Reema Kagti, Pooja Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar among others have supported Shah Rukh Khan.