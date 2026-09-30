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Nayyi Navelli trailer: Yami Gautam’s ‘daayan’ turns ‘devi’, saves Dussehra from Ravana
Nayyi Navelli trailer: In Balaji Mohan's fantasy comedy, Yami Gautam becomes a "daayan" to battle Ravana and save Dussehra.
Nayyi Navelli trailer: The much-awaited trailer for director Balaji Mohan’s Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam in the lead role, is here, promising plenty of laughs and exhilarating moments as it unfolds a fantastical story.
Building further on the mood established by the teaser, which was unveiled three weeks ago, the trailer offers more glimpses into Mohini’s world, where she is labelled a “daayan” (witch).
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What’s in Nayyi Navelli’s trailer
The promo video opens with Mohini (Yami) entering her in-laws’ house for the first time after her marriage, when her brother-in-law taunts her, “Show us your feet; let’s see if your footprint is straight,” unaware of who he is messing with.
As the trailer progresses, we see that she has won the family’s heart. “Mohini has turned our fortunes around,” one of the characters says. She even cures the grandmother’s knee pain with just one touch. However, her brother-in-law isn’t ready to let matters slide. “All those good things happen in the house. The real bloodbath happens outside,” he warns everyone as we catch a glimpse of Mohini’s real face.
As those around her are shell-shocked, Mohini begins her battle against the mighty demon king who is after her. “In the Treta Yuga, a demon went to great lengths to gain this power. You must have heard of him: Ravana!” Although the trailer doesn’t reveal his face immediately, we hear him say, “This time, I will take your Dussehra from you, and then Ravana will rule over the entire universe,” marking the beginning of the ultimate war between good and evil.
Yami Gautam’s first film of 2026
Nayyi Navelli marks Yami Gautam’s first film since her critically acclaimed performance in director Suparn Verma’s Haq (2025). Just last week, she had also received her first National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Aditya Suhas Jambhale’s Article 370 (2024).
This is renowned Tamil director Balaji Mohan’s first Bollywood film. He is known for helming movies such as Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi (2012), Vaayai Moodi Pesavum (2014), Maari (2015), and Maari 2 (2018). Nayyi Navelli also marks his return to the director’s chair after more than seven years.
The fantasy comedy’s script and dialogues have been written by Divy Nidhi Sharma based on a story by Himanshu Sharma. Nayyi Navelli features music by GV Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Rishi Punjabi, editing by Sumeet Kotian, and production design by Ravi Srivastava. The movie will hit screens worldwide on October 16.
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