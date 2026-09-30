Nayyi Navelli trailer: Yami Gautam’s ‘daayan’ turns ‘devi’, saves Dussehra from Ravana

Nayyi Navelli trailer: The much-awaited trailer for director Balaji Mohan’s Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam in the lead role, is here, promising plenty of laughs and exhilarating moments as it unfolds a fantastical story.

Building further on the mood established by the teaser, which was unveiled three weeks ago, the trailer offers more glimpses into Mohini’s world, where she is labelled a “daayan” (witch).

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What’s in Nayyi Navelli’s trailer

The promo video opens with Mohini (Yami) entering her in-laws’ house for the first time after her marriage, when her brother-in-law taunts her, “Show us your feet; let’s see if your footprint is straight,” unaware of who he is messing with.