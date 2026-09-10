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Nayyi Navelli teaser: Branded ‘daayan’, Yami Gautam’s new bride has ‘chudail-pishach’ for breakfast
The teaser of Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam Dhar in the lead, is out now. Directed by Balaji Mohan and produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, the fantasy family entertainer is set to release in theatres on October 16, 2026.
After the first look poster, the makers of Yami Gautam Dhar-starrer Nayyi Navelli have released the official teaser of the film, giving audiences a glimpse into its quirky and fantastical world.
Yami Gautam Dhar plays the role of Mohini in the film, and the teaser introduces what appears to be an ordinary family, until the brother-in-law makes a shocking accusation: “Bhabhi daayan hai” (sister-in-law is a witch).
Yami’s lead, however, wants her family and the audience to ‘think big’. In the teaser, Yami says, “Daayan? 2 daayan, 3 pishaach aur 4 bhoot… toh main subah nashtay mein kha jaati hoon! Deviyon aur sajanon, a little request… Think big.”
Watch Yami Gautam Dhar-starrer Nayyi Navelli teaser here
Yami Gautam Dhar returns to the big screen after the critically acclaimed Haq and a cameo in husband Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2. The film has been advertised as a ‘fantasy family entertainer’.
The film is directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma. Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma have produced the film, with music composed by G V Prakash Kumar.
The film Nayyi Navelli also features Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee, Sonal Jha, Suneel Sinha, Prateek Pachori, Akshat Singh, Babita Pandey, Ajay Pal and Neeraj Singh in pivotal roles.
The film is set to release in cinemas across India on October 16, 2026, ahead of Dussehra, bringing its unusual fantasy world to audiences during the festive season.
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