Nayyi Navelli teaser: Branded ‘daayan’, Yami Gautam’s new bride has ‘chudail-pishach’ for breakfast

After the first look poster, the makers of Yami Gautam Dhar-starrer Nayyi Navelli have released the official teaser of the film, giving audiences a glimpse into its quirky and fantastical world.

Yami Gautam Dhar plays the role of Mohini in the film, and the teaser introduces what appears to be an ordinary family, until the brother-in-law makes a shocking accusation: “Bhabhi daayan hai” (sister-in-law is a witch).

Yami’s lead, however, wants her family and the audience to ‘think big’. In the teaser, Yami says, “Daayan? 2 daayan, 3 pishaach aur 4 bhoot… toh main subah nashtay mein kha jaati hoon! Deviyon aur sajanon, a little request… Think big.”