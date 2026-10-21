Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 5: Yami Gautam’s film earns Rs 24.68 cr worldwide after 64% Dussehra bump

Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 5: Balaji Mohan’s horror comedy Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam, continues to be the new favourite Bollywood release this week. After a significant drop on its first Monday, the film bounced back on Tuesday yet again, taking advantage of both discounted ticket prices and the holiday of Dussehra. After five days, it has earned Rs 22.18 crore gross and Rs 18.65 crore net at the domestic box office, and Rs 24.68 crore worldwide.

On its first Tuesday (day 5), Nayyi Navelli earned Rs 4.35 crore from 4835 screens, a 64.2% increase from its first Monday (day 4) collection of Rs 2.65 crore from 4804 screens, as per Sacnilk. The holiday of Dussehra, clubbed with discounted ticket prices every Tuesday, came in handy for Yami, who marked the occasion with an appearance during the Luv Kush Ramlila in New Delhi.

The actor took to her social media on Tuesday to share a picture of herself, posing with a bow and arrow, just like her character does in Nayyi Navelli. “At the iconic Luv Kush Ramlila (folded hands emoji). Such a beautiful feeling to experience a sea of people gathered to celebrate the true spirit of ‘Vijaydhashmi’ as one heartbeat. Jai Shri Ram. Happy Dussehra,” she wrote in the caption.

At the iconic Luv Kush Ramlila 🙏🏻

Such a beautiful feeling to experience sea of people gathered to celebrate the true spirit of ‘Vijaydhashmi’ as 1 heartbeat 🙏🏻 Jai Shri Ram 🙏🏻

Happy Dussehra 🙏🏻 https://t.co/X4qg4PL2yc — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) October 20, 2026

Nayyi Navelli saw a significant dip from its first Sunday (day 3) collection of Rs 4.40 crore from 5546 screens. That was a marginal improvement on its first Saturday (day 2) earnings of Rs 4 crore from 5945 screens. That was, in turn, a step above its opening day collection of Rs 3.25 crore from 6281 screens this past Friday on October 16. It has also collected Rs 2.50 crore overseas so far.

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Nayyi Navelli’s clash with Jailer 2, Prahaar

Nayyi Navelli had to compete with two other major releases, led by male stars. The other Bollywood release this past week was Avinash Arun’s courtroom drama Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, starring Rajkummar Rao as the titular lawyer. However, it’s trailing the Yami Gautam-starrer by a few crores, having earned Rs 19.51 crore at the worldwide box office, and Rs 14.45 crore net in India.

However, the film that’s outpaced Nayyi Navelli at the domestic box office is the dubbed Hindi release of Nelson Dilipkumar’s Tamil action comedy Jailer 2. The Rajinikanth-starrer hasn’t even released across national multiples chains like PVR INOX and Cinepolis, but it’s still managed to collect Rs 25 crore in India after six days, since it released a day earlier on Thursday, October 15.

But when compared to the five-day box office collection of Nayyi Navelli, Jailer 2’s Hindi version comes almost at par. When an X user pointed that out on Monday, Yami acknowledged that and replied, “Nowadays, to get a solo or just 2 films release window is difficult. It’s very difficult to make a successful film today. Hence I appreciate everyone’ effort to have done their best. And I couldn’t be more grateful to audience for giving us a chance.”

Also Read — Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Updates: Rajinikanth’s film crosses Rs 541 crore worldwide

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Backed by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Amazon MGM Studios, Nayyi Navelli is written by Himanshu Sharma. It also stars Adinath Kothare, Mita Vashisht, Sonal Jha, Sunita Rajwar, and Sushmita Mukherjee. The film revolves around a newly married woman, played by Yami, being stigmatized as a witch. It also marks the Bollywood debut of Tamil director Balaji Mohan.