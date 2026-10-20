Nayyi Navelli box office day 4: Yami Gautam film fails first Monday test, earns Rs 19 cr

Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection Day 4: Yami Gautam’s latest Nayyi Naveli released in theatres on October 16. Although director Suparn Verma’s Haq (2025) earned positive reviews, it underperformed at the box office, dealing a significant blow to actor Yami Gautam Dhar, who had just delivered the blockbuster Article 370 (Rs 105.15 crore) the previous year. Now, Yami has faced yet another setback as her latest film, director Balaji Mohan’s Nayyi Navelli, is heading to become a massive bomb.

After being panned critically, the horror comedy has failed the crucial first Monday test, earning less than Rs 3 crore. Nevertheless, it surprisingly performed better than director Avinash Arun’s Rajkummar Rao-led Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, despite the latter earning favourable reviews.