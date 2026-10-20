Nayyi Navelli box office day 4: Yami Gautam film fails first Monday test, earns Rs 19 cr

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Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection Day 4: Yami Gautam’s latest Nayyi Naveli released in theatres on October 16. Although director Suparn Verma’s Haq (2025) earned positive reviews, it underperformed at the box office, dealing a significant blow to actor Yami Gautam Dhar, who had just delivered the blockbuster Article 370 (Rs 105.15 crore) the previous year. Now, Yami has faced yet another setback as her latest film, director Balaji Mohan’s Nayyi Navelli, is heading to become a massive bomb.
After being panned critically, the horror comedy has failed the crucial first Monday test, earning less than Rs 3 crore. Nevertheless, it surprisingly performed better than director Avinash Arun’s Rajkummar Rao-led Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, despite the latter earning favourable reviews.
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Nayyi Navelli day 4 box office collection
On Monday, Nayyi Navelli recorded an India nett collection of just Rs 2.65 crore across 4,804 shows, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, marking a 39.8 per cent drop from Sunday’s collection of Rs 4.40 crore, bringing its total domestic earnings to Rs 14.30 crore. The horror comedy’s worldwide gross now stands at Rs 19.28 crore.
During the day, Nayyi Navelli witnessed an overall occupancy of 20.17 per cent in the Hindi market. While the morning shows commenced with just 6.38 per cent occupancy, the rate kept fluctuating as the day unfolded, reaching 22.08 per cent in the afternoon, 21.77 per cent in the evening, and 26.08 per cent during night screenings.
Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar vs Jailer 2 vs Article 370
Although the horror comedy performed better than Prahaar (Rs 2 crore) and Haq (Rs 1.05 crore), it couldn’t match Article 370, which minted Rs 3.25 crore on its first Monday in theatres. Nayyi Navelli is also struggling to stay afloat amid the Jailer 2 storm, as the Rajinikanth-starrer earned Rs 42.35 crore on the same day.
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Also starring Addinath Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Mita Vashishth, Sonal Jha, Sunita Rajwar, Sushmita Mukherjee, Aaditya Kulshresth, and Suneel Sinha in key roles, the horror comedy is jointly produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banners of Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow Productions.
Nayyi Navelli’s official synopsis reads, “A picture-perfect bride turns a chaotic Meerut household into a slice of heaven, until her brother-in-law suspects their blessing-in-disguise might just be a Daayan-in-disguise.”