Nayyi Naveli box office day 1: Yami Gautam’s latest can’t surpass Article 370, earns Rs 4.58 cr

Nayyi Naveli box office collection day 1: After the success of Article 370 and the critical appreciation for Haq, Yami Gautam returned to the big screen with yet another female-led film, Nayyi Naveli. However, the buzz surrounding the film has been underwhelming. On its opening day, the film earned just Rs 4.58 crore worldwide.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film, which released alongside Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar, collected Rs 3.25 crore net across 6,281 shows in India. However, it recorded a disappointing occupancy of just 11%, with approximately 1.5 lakh people turning up to watch it. Nayyi Naveli had the maximum number of shows in the National Capital Region, followed by Mumbai, but occupancy remained underwhelming in both markets.