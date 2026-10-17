Nayyi Naveli box office day 1: Yami Gautam’s latest can’t surpass Article 370, earns Rs 4.58 cr

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Nayyi Naveli box office collection day 1: After the success of Article 370 and the critical appreciation for Haq, Yami Gautam returned to the big screen with yet another female-led film, Nayyi Naveli. However, the buzz surrounding the film has been underwhelming. On its opening day, the film earned just Rs 4.58 crore worldwide.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film, which released alongside Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar, collected Rs 3.25 crore net across 6,281 shows in India. However, it recorded a disappointing occupancy of just 11%, with approximately 1.5 lakh people turning up to watch it. Nayyi Naveli had the maximum number of shows in the National Capital Region, followed by Mumbai, but occupancy remained underwhelming in both markets.
Despite the low footfall, Nayyi Naveli performed better than Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar, which earned Rs 2.35 crore on its opening day. However, Prahaar had 2,000 lesser shows than Yami’s film. Nayyi Naveli also outperformed the Hindi version of Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, which collected Rs 2.75 crore across 3,850 shows.
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Nayyi Naveli is Yami’s first release of the year. She was last seen in Haq (2025) and Article 370 (2024). While Nayyi Naveli opened better than Haq, which earned Rs 2.10 crore gross on its opening day, its collection was lesser than Article 370’s opening-day earnings of Rs 6.61 crore. At the box office, Article 370 went on to earn Rs 105 crore worldwide. In comparison, Haq collected Rs 29 crore.
With Yami recently winning a National Award for her performance in Article 370, expectations were high for Nayyi Naveli. However, the film opened to negative reviews, raising questions about its box-office prospects. It remains to be seen whether the festive weekend will bring an increase in footfall or whether the film will struggle to sustain its theatrical run.