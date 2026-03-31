Nayanthara joins Salman Khan in Vamshi Paidipally-Dil Raju’s ambitious SVC63

The announcement of Salman Khan’s high-profile collaboration with director Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju had already generated massive buzz. Now, Nayanthara has been roped in as the female lead, adding further excitement to the ambitious project, tentatively titled SVC63.

The makers confirmed the development on social media, writing, “The Queen Arrives . The epitome of versatility and excellence #NAYANTHARA joins #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm It’s an honour to have You on board for something truly special that’s underway #SVC63 @BeingSalmanKhan @directorvamshi #DilRaju #Shirish @SVC_official @kuldeeprathor9 #RafiKazi.”

Salman Khan’s first collaboration with Paidipally

Backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the high-budget action entertainer is set to go on floors on April 14. The film marks Salman Khan’s first collaboration with Vamshi Paidipally, a filmmaker known for blending scale with strong emotional storytelling.

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Earlier, the production house had formally announced the project, describing Salman as “a phenomenon who has delivered countless moments of celebration to audiences across the world.”

Mounted on a grand scale, the film is envisioned as a large-scale action thriller featuring a wide ensemble drawn from both Hindi and South Indian film industries.

Salman Khan in a never-before-seen avatar

“It will present Salman Khan in a never-before-seen avatar, something that reportedly drew him to the project instantly. Extensive shoot schedules are planned across India, beginning with a large purpose-built set in Mumbai,” read a statement from the makers.

Vamshi Paidipally has directed films like Munna, Brindavanam with Jr. NTR, the Ram Charan–Allu Arjun starrer Yevadu, Varisu, among others. This project marks his first Hindi film.

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The film is being produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, a banner known for delivering several major hits in Telugu cinema. Raju and Paidipally share a successful track record, having collaborated on five films so far with SVC63 marking their sixth project together and their first in Bollywood.

With Salman Khan, Nayanthara and Vamshi Paidipally on director’s seat, SVC63 is already being positioned as one of the biggest films of 2027. More details about the title, cast and release timeline are expected to be announced soon.

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