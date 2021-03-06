scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 06, 2021
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya says they are back together: ‘Setting our differences aside for our children’

Aaliya Siddiqui, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife has said that they are not getting divorced and are back together. Aaliya had filed for divorce in May last year.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai |
Updated: March 6, 2021 12:10:19 pm
Nawazuddin Siddiqui with family in Melbourne, 2016Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya says they are back together. (Photo: Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Instagram)

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui has said that she wants to give their marriage a second chance and become a “happy family once again”. She had filed for divorce from the actor in May 2020.

Aaliya told indianexpress.com, “I had tested COVID-19 positive a few weeks ago, and couldn’t be with my children. During this time, I saw a different side of Nawazuddin, that of a caring father and husband. While I couldn’t be with our children, he took care of them and did everything for them. He looked after them so well. He would also check on how I am doing as I was unwell. He has really impressed me and proved that he is such a good father to our children. The kids also love him, so I want us to be a happy family once again.”

Also read |Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aalia Siddiqui seeks divorce, sends legal notice to actor

Aaliya, who has now tested negative for the coronavirus recently, added, “He (Nawazuddin) took such good care of us all through the lockdown. Maybe he never came across something like this in his life, so he never got the opportunity to take responsibility. But, now things are different, he is supportive and caring, and loving towards us. He is so busy with work, and yet he is making time for us. So, we have decided to keep all our differences aside and are looking forward to a beautiful future together for the sake of our children.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and wife Aalia Siddiqui have two children, an eleven-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.

