Nawazuddin Siddiqui wraps up Tiku Weds Sheru: ‘Kangana Ranaut has been a very supportive, creative & endearing producer’

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has wrapped up Kangana Ranaut’s first production venture Tiku Weds Sheru. The Sacred Games actor took to his social media platforms to announce the film’s wrap up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui)

Sharing a few pictures from the wrap up party, Nawazuddin wrote, “The beautiful process of filming #TikuWedsSheru is completed today. Team #TikuWedsSheru ‘s energy & dedication was unmatchable in all the department.#KanganaRanaut has been a very supportive creative & endearing producer. @Avneet is a gifted actor and a stunning dancer. Director #SaiKabir your creativity is superlative & DOP #DonFernando, you are a magician behind lenses. All my Co-actors, you guys have inspired me & pushed me to give my best in this film. This joy ride comes to an end. It’s a WRAP.”

Kangana ranaut and Nawazuddin Siddiqui at Tiku Weds Sheru wrap up party. (Photos: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram) Kangana ranaut and Nawazuddin Siddiqui at Tiku Weds Sheru wrap up party. (Photos: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to share pictures from the wrap up party and wrote, “good people bring good vibes.”

Tiku Weds Sheru is a romantic drama also starring Avneet Kaur. It is helmed by Sai Kabir.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui had earlier opened up about Kangana Ranaut being the film’s producer and had shared that she is passionately involved with the project. “I can see how she has been contributing towards every aspect of the film. Both of us are really excited for the film. During the script discussion stage, we have seen how we could understand the sensibilities, so hopefully this film is going to be something else,” Nawaz had told News18.

Talking about her views, which often make national headlines, he had said, “It is her thought process and I am no one to question her. As a person too, I like her a lot. She is really a sweet person. She is simply amazing and brilliant at her job. Also, every human being has a different thought process and I don’t think that should be a problem for anyone.”

On the work front, apart from Tiku Weds Sheru, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in Bole Chudiyan, Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Heropanti 2. On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut will soon make her OTT debut as she’ll be hosting the reality show Lock Upp.